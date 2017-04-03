Minister Hasbani from Bkerke: New vote law to be reached soon

Deputy Prime Minister, Public Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani stressed that an agreement will be reached over a new electoral law, noting that said law must be approved by the cabinet with the same positivity as when the budget was discussed and approved.

Following his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rai, Hasbani said that a technical term extension could take place to explain to the people the terms of the new vote law to be passed.

Kataeb part Chief MP Sami Gemayel had also met with Patriarch Rai in Bkerke.