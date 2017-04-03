Hariri meets with Cazeneuve, says Lebanon can no longer bear refugees’ burden

French President Francois Hollande honored Prime Minister Saad Hariri by decorating him with the insignia of Commander in the Legion of Honor, at the Elyse Palace.

During the ceremony, Hollande addressed Hariri saying that Lebanon can rely on France’s support, stressing his country’s commitment to partaking in the international forces working within the UNIFIL in south Lebanon.

For his part, Hariri said that the Lebanese values, including coexistence, dialogue, moderation and justice are under threat due to terrorism, vowing to keep fighting for a better Lebanon.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Monday with his French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve and discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as means to improve relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Hariri noted that Lebanon can no longer bear the burden of the large number of refugees, calling on the International Community to take a look at the situation from a different perspective.

Commenting on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that an agreement has been reached to form a Lebanese-Saudi committee and to activate the joint committees between the two countries, as well as to sign several agreements with the kingdom.