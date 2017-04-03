REPORT: Italian defense minister inspects her country's contingent in South Lebanon

President Michel Aoun discussed Monday the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy and means to develop them during a meeting with the Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti, at Baabda presidential palace.

Aoun praised the role played by the Italian force working with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon in the South, as well as the sacrifices of their members.

Separately, Aoun also met with former Minister Charbel Nahas.