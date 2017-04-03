REPORT: Italian defense minister inspects her country's contingent in South Lebanon

President Michel Aoun discussed Monday the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy and means to develop them during a meeting with the Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti, at Baabda presidential palace.
Aoun praised the role played by the Italian force working with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon in the South, as well as the sacrifices of their members.
Separately, Aoun also met with former Minister Charbel Nahas.
Also during her tour, the Italian Defense Minister inspected her country's contingent operating within the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in south Lebanon at its headquarters in Tyre's Shamma, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.
Pinotti and her accompanying delegation listened to a detailed explanation on the nature of the current situation and the mission of the Italian peacekeepers in the south, as well as the projects and services provided for the benefit of the local population.
Pinotti hailed the efforts and sacrifices of Italian peacekeepers for the sake of devoting peace in Lebanon and the world, expressing gratitude to them on behalf of “the Italian government and people.”
