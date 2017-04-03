REPORT: Lebanon, EU launch joint program on airport security

Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos stressed that the current priority at the ministry is upgrading the level of implementation of public safety rules at the airport.

During the inauguration of a joint workshop between Lebanon and the European Union on airport security and aviation safety at the headquarters of Middle East Airlines, Finianos revealed his intention to form a General Authority of Civil Aviation and to conduct a study for the establishment of air traffic controllers.

