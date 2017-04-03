REPORT: French-Lebanese joint forces raid ship

The Lebanese and French navy forces conducted Monday joint maritime maneuvers in Lebanon’s territorial waters. The main drill was a raid scenario conducted by a Lebanese-French force on a ship carrying terrorists.

These maneuvers come within the framework of trainings previously conducted by the Lebanese army with US and German Navy, as well as UNIFIL navy forces, in a bid to protect the Lebanese maritime borders from any illegitimate operations that violate security.

Other exercises involved a scenario where a firefighting team extinguished a fire that erupted on a ship and transported an injured man from the ship.

advertisement

For more details, watch the full report in the video above