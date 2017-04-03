News Bulletin Reports
03 Apr 2017
REPORT: French-Lebanese joint forces raid ship

The Lebanese and French navy forces conducted Monday joint maritime maneuvers in Lebanon's territorial waters.
The Lebanese and French navy forces conducted Monday joint maritime maneuvers in Lebanon’s territorial waters. The main drill was a raid scenario conducted by a Lebanese-French force on a ship carrying terrorists.

 

These maneuvers come within the framework of trainings previously conducted by the Lebanese army with US and German Navy, as well as UNIFIL navy forces, in a bid to protect the Lebanese maritime borders from any illegitimate operations that violate security.

 

Other exercises involved a scenario where a firefighting team extinguished a fire that erupted on a ship and transported an injured man from the ship.

 

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 

