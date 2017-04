في عيد ميلاد الراحل ملحم بركات.. مي حريري تنشر صوراً نادرة

Today is ur birthday in heaven above. It's sad to know that ur are no longer here, but Im sure ur up there seeing everything. We miss u each and every day, though u are not here u are still a part of our life, even if only in spirit.. I will always treasure those happy memories we have shared. Happiest birthday Musikar Melhem Barakat 🙏🙏🏻😭😭😭😭

A post shared by May Hariri (@may.hariri) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:37am PDT