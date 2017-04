بالصورة: رسالة مؤثرة من مايا دياب... من شكرت فيها؟

Loving my fans more and more..i often think of all of u..i don't like to get detached or far..i think of ur priceless unconditional love..i see it when we meet and spend time together..i love to hear from all of u about what u do ,ur passions,ur talents..to get to know u more.. i am always curious to know more of u in person and i always miss those whom i met and they live in so many countries around the world.."thank you" is not the right word in here but what else can i say when overwhelmed with ur love..❤❤❤❤❤#diabers #fans #love #myme

A post shared by Maya Diab (@mayadiab) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:43am PDT