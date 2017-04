بالصور - ترتدي الملابس نفسها يوميًا لكن بطريقة مختلفة... لن تستطيعوا التمييز!

"I don't judge other women for wearing the same thing over and over, in fact I love it," says McCarthy. "I think it shows that they're confident in who they are." McCarthy's personal uniform is intrinsic to who she is. "It's tied in with being mindful about how I live in general," she says. "I feel I should only be buying things that I know I will use and that add purpose and value to my life." -- An excerpt from @mrspress latest article in the @sydneymorningherald, which explores my personal uniform 👩🏻‍💻 Photo by @summersclaireey, link in bio

