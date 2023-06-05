مشهد مرعب... حريق هائل في كنيسة أميركية عمرها 280 عامًا! (فيديو)

A historic church in Massachusetts was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning. No one was in the church at the time of the fire, police say. https://t.co/tq3YD9RQnA pic.twitter.com/Hf7G0oZLm6
A suspected lightning strike destroyed the First Congregational Church of Spencer.
Flames brought the steeple down in less than an hour. The church was built in 1743.
"It's hard to believe at this point," said Rev. Bruce MacLeod.
