LBCI
LBCI

رسمياً... بايدن يعلن ترشحه لانتخابات 2024 الرئاسية

أخبار دولية
2023-04-25 | 06:12
0min
رسمياً... بايدن يعلن ترشحه لانتخابات 2024 الرئاسية

أعلن الرئيس جو بايدن ترشحه للانتخابات الرئاسية في 2024 ليصبح بعمر الثمانين أكبر مرشح يخوض حملة جديدة إلى البيت الأبيض.
      
وكتب على تويتر: "كل جيل لديه لحظة يتعين عليه فيها الدفاع عن الديمقراطية. الدفاع عن حرياته الأساسية. أعتقد أن هذه لحظتنا. هذا سبب ترشيحي لإعادة انتخابي رئيسا للولايات المتحدة. انضموا إلينا. فلننجز المهمة"، مرفقا تصريحاته بتسجيل فيديو.
 

أخبار دولية

بايدن

انتخابات

ترشح

منظمة الصحة العالمية تحذر من "خطر بيولوجي" بعد احتلال مقاتلين مختبرا في السودان
الأمم المتحدة: 270 ألف شخص قد يفرون من السودان الى تشاد وجنوب السودان
LBCI السابق

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:11

الحزب الجمهوري يتهم بايدن "بالانفصال عن الواقع" بعد ترشحه لانتخابات 2024

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
06:06

بايدن يعلن ترشحه لانتخابات 2024 الرئاسية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-04-21

بايدن يعلن الأسبوع المقبل ترشحه لانتخابات 2024

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-04-15

بومبيو يعلن أنه لن يترشح للانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:02

هدوء حذر في السودان مع بدء تنفيذ وقف لاطلاق النار

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:51

منظمة العفو الدولية دعت السلطات اللبنانية إلى الكف فورًا عن ترحيل اللاجئين السوريين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:40

وزير الخارجية البريطاني سيحض على عدم إعتماد سياسة العزل حيال الصين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:37

أوكرانيا تندد بـ"نفاق" لافروف في الأمم المتحدة

LBCI
منوعات
10:54

ثنائي يسافر حول العالم بدون دفع أي مبالغ مالية مقابل السكن... بهذه الطريقة!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:39

الجميّل: اللاجئون اصبحوا مهاجرين اقتصاديين لا لاجئين بحسب القانون الدولي من هنا لم يعد بامكاننا التعاطي مع هذا الملف كما كنا نتعاطى في السابق

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:07

مصلحة الليطاني تابعت رفع آثار العدوان على مشروع ري القاسمية تمهيدًا لتأمين المياه

LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2023-04-24

بريطانيا تختبر نظام انذار جديًدا على الهواتف المحمولة

LBCI
امن وقضاء
08:08

الوفد القضائي الأوروبي في قصر العدل لاستجواب رجا سلامة الذي لم يحضر..ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:04

ملف عودة النازحين السوريين في إجتماعات حجار...

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:02

هدوء حذر في السودان مع بدء تنفيذ وقف لاطلاق النار

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:58

اللبنانيون الذين تم إجلاؤهم من السودان في جُدّة ووُجهتهم المقبلة لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:09

الجميّل: حان الوقت كي نغيّر طريقة تعاطينا في موضوع اللاجئين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:54

بطولة لبنان للميني فوتبول تنطلق الشهر المقبل وهذه نتيجة سحب القرعة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

سيدات لبنان في مجموعة "الموت"في كأس آسيا للسيدات في كرة السلة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

روسيا - سوريا - تركيا وايران.. غداً في موسكو

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

مواجهات نارية في الادوار الاقصائية في الـNBA لم تحسم الا باللحظات الاخيرة

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:18

انخفاض بأسعار المحروقات...

LBCI
منوعات
10:42

جريمة مروعة في بريطانيا... اتّهم زوجته بالخيانة فطعنها 36 مرة!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:33

رجا سلامة لم يحضر الجلسة امام الوفد القضائي الاوروبي بعد تقديم محاميه معذرة طبية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
08:52

الجيش: توقيف أشخاص لافتعالهم إشكالاً وإطلاقهم النار في منطقة صربا - جونيه

LBCI
أخبار دولية
12:22

من هو البلد الذي سيصبح الأكثر اكتظاظا في العالم بحلول نهاية نيسان؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

كيف سيؤمن جعجع العدد المطلوب لتطيير نصاب انتخاب فرنجية رئيسًا؟

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
09:13

سجا الحسن غادرت منزلها في أبي سمراء ولم تعد...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

ماذا بين فرنسا وحزب الله؟

