رسمياً... بايدن يعلن ترشحه لانتخابات 2024 الرئاسية

أعلن الرئيس جو بايدن ترشحه للانتخابات الرئاسية في 2024 ليصبح بعمر الثمانين أكبر مرشح يخوض حملة جديدة إلى البيت الأبيض.



وكتب على تويتر: "كل جيل لديه لحظة يتعين عليه فيها الدفاع عن الديمقراطية. الدفاع عن حرياته الأساسية. أعتقد أن هذه لحظتنا. هذا سبب ترشيحي لإعادة انتخابي رئيسا للولايات المتحدة. انضموا إلينا. فلننجز المهمة"، مرفقا تصريحاته بتسجيل فيديو.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly