مقتل ستة أشخاص في حوادث سير بسبب عاصفة غبارية في ولاية إيلينوي الأميركية (فيديو)

لقي ستة أشخاص على الأقل مصرعهم الاثنين في حوادث تصادم بين نحو مئة سيارة على طريق سريع في ولاية إيلينوي الأميركية بعد ان تسببت عاصفة غبارية في انخفاض مستوى الرؤية، وفقا لما ذكرته الشرطة.



وقالت شرطة ولاية إيلينوي في بيان إن نحو 40 إلى 60 سيارة ركاب إضافة إلى 30 مركبة تجارية تعرضت لحوادث اصطدام في الولاية الواقعة في الغرب الأوسط الأميركي "بسبب الرياح الشديدة التي هبّت حاملة معها الغبار من الحقول الزراعية عبر الطريق السريع".



وأضاف البيان أن النيران اندلعت في شاحنتين صغيرتين في حوادث السير التي وقعت في وقت متأخر من الصباح على امتداد أكثر من ثلاثة كيلومترات من الطريق السريع 55 الذي يربط بين مدينتي شيكاغو وسانت لويس.



وأفادت الشرطة بأن اكثر من 30 شخصا نقلوا الى المستشفى مصابين بجروح "ما بين طفيفة ومهددة للحياة". وراوحت أعمار الضحايا بين عامين و80 عاما.



وأظهرت الصور المنشورة من مكان الحادث رجال الإطفاء وسط الغبار والضباب والدخان الناتج عن السيارات المحترقة والتي خرجت عن الطريق في ظروف رؤية أحيانا شبه معدومة.



وقتل ثمانية أشخاص في حادث مماثل في ولاية يوتا عام 2021 عندما تسببت عاصفة رملية في سلسلة اصطدامات بين 22 سيارة.

