الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
رياضة المحركات
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

تسعة قتلى بينهم المهاجم في إطلاق نار في مركز للتسوق في ولاية تكساس الأميركية (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2023-05-07 | 01:07
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
تسعة قتلى بينهم المهاجم في إطلاق نار في مركز للتسوق في ولاية تكساس الأميركية (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
تسعة قتلى بينهم المهاجم في إطلاق نار في مركز للتسوق في ولاية تكساس الأميركية (فيديو)

قتل مسلح السبت ثمانية أشخاص بالرصاص وجرح سبعة آخرين قبل أن ينتحر في مركز للتسوق في تكساس، كما أعلنت سلطات الولاية الأميركية.
    
وقال جوناثان بويد رئيس إدارة الاطفاء في آلن إحدى ضواحي مدينة دالاس، حيث وقع إطلاق النار: "عثرنا على سبعة أشخاص في مكان الحادث وقد فارقوا الحيا. ونقلنا تسعة أشخاص آخرين إلى المستشفى (...) توفي اثنان منهم منذ ذلك الحين".
     
وأثار إطلاق النار العشوائي في مركز التسوق الهائل "آلن بريميوم آوتليتس" الذي يبعد 40 كيلومترا شمال مدينة دالاس ويشهد ازدحاما في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، حالة من الذعر.
     
وقال قائد شرطة آلن براين هارفي إن شرطيا كان في مركز التسوق بسبب مشكلة أخرى لا علاقة لها بالحادث، عندما بدأ إطلاق النار حوالى الساعة 15,30 (20,30 ت غ).
     
وأشار الى أن الشرطي "سمع طلقات نارية وتوجه إلى المكان واشتبك مع المشتبه به وتمكن من تحييده"، وقام بعد ذلك "باستدعاء سيارات الإسعاف". 
      
ولم تكشف هوية مطلق النار. وكان جثمانه ممددًا على الرصيف عندما وصل رجال الشرطة. وهو أحد القتلى السبعة في المركز التجاري.
      
وقال بويد إن "ثلاثة من الجرحى" الذين نقلوا إلى عدد من مستشفيات المنطقة "يخضعون لعمليات جراحية حرجة" بينما "حالة الأربعة الآخرين مستقرة". 
      
وصرح مسؤول في واحد من المستشفيات لشبكة "ان بي سي نيوز" أن بعض الضحايا لا تتجاوز أعمارهم خمس سنوات. 
      
ووصف حاكم ولاية تكساس غريغ أبوت إطلاق النار بأنه "مأساة لا توصف". 
      
وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض للصحافيين أن الرئيس جو بايدن "أُطلع على حادث إطلاق النار". 
      
وأشاد مسؤولون محليون بتحرك الشرطي الذي رد على مطلق النار وقتله. 
      
وقال السناتور الجمهوري كيث سيلف: "نحن مدينون بالشكر لأول رجل تصدى لإطلاق النار وتصرف بسرعة لتحييد التهديد". 
      
وفي لقطات فيديو بثتها شبكة "سي إن إن"، يظهر مطلق النار وهو يخرج من سيارة في مرآب مركز التسوق ويبدأ إطلاق النار.
      
واعتقدت السلطات أولا أن هناك مهاجما ثانيا قد يكون يتنقل بحرية.
      
وبينما كانت الشرطة تمشط المتاجر في المركز اندفع المتسوقون والعاملون فيه إلى المرآب.
 

أخبار دولية

قتلى

إطلاق النار

مركز للتسوق

تكساس

LBCI التالي
ناخبون يقترعون في تصويت مبكر للانتخابات التشريعية في تايلاند
الرئيس البرازيلي يقول إن الملك تشارلز حضه على حماية غابات الأمازون
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
00:49

احصاءات غرفة التحكم المروري: 4 قتلى و10 جرحى في 14 حادث سير خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-05-05

الجيش السوداني يعلن إرسال مفاوضين الى جدة لبحث وقف إطلاق النار

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-05-05

8 قتلى و13 جريحا جراء إطلاق نار في صربيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-05-04

سبعة قتلى بينهم خمسة أساتذة جراء إطلاق نار في مدرسة بباكستان

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:55

إسرائيل تفرج عن نائب أردني أوقفته بشبهة تهريب أسلحة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:48

روسيا تعلن أنها صدّت هجوماً جديداً بمسيّرات في شبه جزيرة القرم

LBCI
أخبار دولية
03:29

إعلان حالة الطوارئ وإجلاء 25 ألفا من سكان ألبرتا الكندية جراء حرائق غابات

LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:41

ناخبون يقترعون في تصويت مبكر للانتخابات التشريعية في تايلاند

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2023-05-06

يمتهنان النشل وشعبة المعلومات أوقفتهما... هل وقعتم ضحية أعمالهما؟

LBCI
منوعات
2022-12-22

الملك تشارلز الثالث يمنح كيت ميدلتون لقبًا جديدًا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-05-02

وزارة الاقتصاد تحدد مواعيد استقبال المعاملات في مصلحة حماية الملكية الفكرية

LBCI
منوعات
2023-04-15

رجل يرمي أكواماً من المال من نافذة سيارته على طريق سريع!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:17

بعد خسارته لنجله... سلطان الطرب جورج وسوف على مسارح دبي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:06

الحقيقة المرة الجزء الثالث - ما هي آلية استرداد الودائع لصغار المودعين؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:03

Glass show في Aub

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:57

جائزة الشاعر الياس أبو شبكة في نسختها الثانية تعيد إحياء قلمه

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

من سيحل معضلة عودة النازحين في ظل الانتشار الكثيف للمخيمات العشوائية؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

هل نرى الرئيس السوري بشار الاسد مجددًا في الجامعة العربية؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

رالي الربيع افتتح موسم رياضة المحركات في لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:32

كأس العالم لكرة السلة يجول في لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

ماذا قال وزير الخارجية عبدالله بو حبيب الـ LBCI قبيل مغادرته الى القاهرة؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:02

مركز بحنس للجيوفيزياء: هزة بقوة 3.4 درجات على مقياس ريختر تضرب لبنان ومركزها كسروان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:07

هزة أرضية مركزها كسروان تضرب لبنان

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:22

أمطار وانخفاض بدرجات الحرارة... متى يستقر الطقس؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:06

الحقيقة المرة الجزء الثالث - ما هي آلية استرداد الودائع لصغار المودعين؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:08

تتويج تشارلز الثالث ملكا لبريطانيا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:26

إليكم أبرز "قفشات" مراسم تتويج الملك شارلز

LBCI
امن وقضاء
09:48

إشكال وإطلاق نار في مخيم البداوي (فيديوهات)

LBCI
اسرار
00:56

أسرار الصحف 7-5-2023

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة