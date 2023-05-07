تسعة قتلى بينهم المهاجم في إطلاق نار في مركز للتسوق في ولاية تكساس الأميركية (فيديو)

قتل مسلح السبت ثمانية أشخاص بالرصاص وجرح سبعة آخرين قبل أن ينتحر في مركز للتسوق في تكساس، كما أعلنت سلطات الولاية الأميركية.



وقال جوناثان بويد رئيس إدارة الاطفاء في آلن إحدى ضواحي مدينة دالاس، حيث وقع إطلاق النار: "عثرنا على سبعة أشخاص في مكان الحادث وقد فارقوا الحيا. ونقلنا تسعة أشخاص آخرين إلى المستشفى (...) توفي اثنان منهم منذ ذلك الحين".



وأثار إطلاق النار العشوائي في مركز التسوق الهائل "آلن بريميوم آوتليتس" الذي يبعد 40 كيلومترا شمال مدينة دالاس ويشهد ازدحاما في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، حالة من الذعر.



وقال قائد شرطة آلن براين هارفي إن شرطيا كان في مركز التسوق بسبب مشكلة أخرى لا علاقة لها بالحادث، عندما بدأ إطلاق النار حوالى الساعة 15,30 (20,30 ت غ).



وأشار الى أن الشرطي "سمع طلقات نارية وتوجه إلى المكان واشتبك مع المشتبه به وتمكن من تحييده"، وقام بعد ذلك "باستدعاء سيارات الإسعاف".



ولم تكشف هوية مطلق النار. وكان جثمانه ممددًا على الرصيف عندما وصل رجال الشرطة. وهو أحد القتلى السبعة في المركز التجاري.



وقال بويد إن "ثلاثة من الجرحى" الذين نقلوا إلى عدد من مستشفيات المنطقة "يخضعون لعمليات جراحية حرجة" بينما "حالة الأربعة الآخرين مستقرة".



وصرح مسؤول في واحد من المستشفيات لشبكة "ان بي سي نيوز" أن بعض الضحايا لا تتجاوز أعمارهم خمس سنوات.



ووصف حاكم ولاية تكساس غريغ أبوت إطلاق النار بأنه "مأساة لا توصف".



وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض للصحافيين أن الرئيس جو بايدن "أُطلع على حادث إطلاق النار".



وأشاد مسؤولون محليون بتحرك الشرطي الذي رد على مطلق النار وقتله.



وقال السناتور الجمهوري كيث سيلف: "نحن مدينون بالشكر لأول رجل تصدى لإطلاق النار وتصرف بسرعة لتحييد التهديد".



وفي لقطات فيديو بثتها شبكة "سي إن إن"، يظهر مطلق النار وهو يخرج من سيارة في مرآب مركز التسوق ويبدأ إطلاق النار.



واعتقدت السلطات أولا أن هناك مهاجما ثانيا قد يكون يتنقل بحرية.



وبينما كانت الشرطة تمشط المتاجر في المركز اندفع المتسوقون والعاملون فيه إلى المرآب.

