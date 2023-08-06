الأخبار
زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين ويسفر عن إصابة 21 شخصا (فيديوهات)

2023-08-05 | 23:36
زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين ويسفر عن إصابة 21 شخصا (فيديوهات)
زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين ويسفر عن إصابة 21 شخصا (فيديوهات)

زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين

ضرب زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات شرق الصين في الساعات الأولى من صباح الأحد، وفق ما أفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية، حيث أفادت وسائل إعلام صينية رسمية بإصابة 21 شخصا على الأقل وانهيار عشرات المباني.
     
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مصابيح وأرضيات تهتز وهروب أشخاص من المباني التي يقطنونها وهم يسيرون بين قطع الحجارة المتناثرة على الأرض. 
     
وقالت الهيئة الأميركية إن مركز الزلزال الذي وقع الساعة 2,33 صباحا (18,33 ت غ السبت) كان على بعد 26 كيلومترا جنوب مدينة ديتشو بمقاطعة شاندونغ وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات. 
     
وكتب شخص على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي "ويبو" من مقاطعة خيبي المجاورة لشاندونغ أن الهزة كانت قوية جدا. 
     

أخبار دولية

زلزال

الصين

