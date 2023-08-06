زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين ويسفر عن إصابة 21 شخصا (فيديوهات)

10 people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Dezhou in East China's #Shandong Province on Sunday morning. So far, 74 houses have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/LLB6tCkYtX
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2023
