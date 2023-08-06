زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين ويسفر عن إصابة 21 شخصا (فيديوهات)

زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات يضرب شرق الصين

ضرب زلزال بقوة 5,4 درجات شرق الصين في الساعات الأولى من صباح الأحد، وفق ما أفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية، حيث أفادت وسائل إعلام صينية رسمية بإصابة 21 شخصا على الأقل وانهيار عشرات المباني.



وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مصابيح وأرضيات تهتز وهروب أشخاص من المباني التي يقطنونها وهم يسيرون بين قطع الحجارة المتناثرة على الأرض.



وقالت الهيئة الأميركية إن مركز الزلزال الذي وقع الساعة 2,33 صباحا (18,33 ت غ السبت) كان على بعد 26 كيلومترا جنوب مدينة ديتشو بمقاطعة شاندونغ وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات.



وكتب شخص على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي "ويبو" من مقاطعة خيبي المجاورة لشاندونغ أن الهزة كانت قوية جدا.

10 people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Dezhou in East China's #Shandong Province on Sunday morning. So far, 74 houses have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/LLB6tCkYtX — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2023

وأصدر نظام "بايجر" التابع لهيئة المسح الجيولوجي والذي يوفر تقييمات أولية حول تأثير الزلازل، تنبيها أحمر يقدر وقوع أضرار وضحايا محتملين يالاستناد إلى بيانات زلازل سابقة.



ونقلت قناة "سي سي تي في" التلفزيونية الرسمية عن سلطات شاندونغ سقوط ما لا يقل عن "21 جريحا"، وانهيار 126 منزلا أو مبنى جراء الزلزال الذي أعقبته 52 هزة ارتدادية.



وأرسلت وزارة إدارة الطوارئ الصينية فريقا إلى مقاطعة شاندونغ لقيادة أعمال الإنقاذ، وفق وكالة شينخوا للأنباء.



وبثت قناة "سي سي تي في" لقطات لرجال الإنقاذ بالزي الأحمر أمام خيام الإسعافات الأولية التي أقيمت في ملعب مدرسة محاط بمباني تبدو غير متضررة.



وقالت القناة: "انهارت فقط مبان ترابية قديمة محددة غير مأهولة"، مظهرة لقطات لأكوام من الطوب بين مبان غير المتضررة.

Moments of a 5.5-magnitude earthquake, striking Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province, 2:33am today .

At least 20 people were slightly injured, 126 buildings had collapsed in the earthquake-affected area. pic.twitter.com/qTYesm7lke — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) August 6, 2023

وكانت البنى التحتية من مياه واتصالات تعمل بشكل طبيعي في المنطقة، لكن تم تعليق المئات من خدمات النقل بالقطارات حتى صباح الأحد، بحسب "سي سي تي في".



وشعر بالزلزال سكان مدن بعيدة مثل بكين وتيانجين وكذلك شنغهاي، على بعد نحو 800 كيلومتر من مركزه.



والزلازل شائعة في الصين ولكن من النادر أن تضرب الجزء الشرقي من البلاد حيث يتركز معظم السكان والمدن الكبيرة.



وذكر مسؤول من مكتب شاندونغ لرصد الزلازل أن احتمال وقوع زلزال أكبر "ضئيل جدا"، وفقا لما ذكرته وسائل إعلام محلية.