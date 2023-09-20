الأخبار
Live
اجتماع ثلاثي بين وزير الخارجية السعودي ونظيره الإماراتي ونظيره الأميركي

2023-09-20 | 04:58
اجتماع ثلاثي بين وزير الخارجية السعودي ونظيره الإماراتي ونظيره الأميركي
اجتماع ثلاثي بين وزير الخارجية السعودي ونظيره الإماراتي ونظيره الأميركي

على هامش أعمال الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بدورتها الـ 78، عقد اجتماع ثلاثي بين المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بوزير الخارجية فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، والإمارات العربية المتحدة ممثلة بوزير الخارجية عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان ووزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأميركية أنتوني بلينكن.

وفي بداية الاجتماع، جرى الترحيب باستضافة المملكة العربية السعودية لوفد صنعاء بهدف تشجيع الأطراف اليمنية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار للتوصل إلى خارطة طريق لإنهاء الصراع اليمني من خلال عملية سياسية بقيادة يمنية، وتحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة.
 
كما بحث الاجتماع، أوجه التنسيق المشترك في العديد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، وأهمية دعم الجهود كافة الرامية إلى إرساء دعائم الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
 

