اسرائيل تهنئ الرياض بالعيد الوطني السعودي

هنأت إسرائيل الرياض السبت بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، في وقت يبدو أن المحادثات بشأن احتمال تطبيع العلاقات بين البلدين تتسارع.



وورد على حساب وزارة الخارجية الاسرائيلية في موقع "اكس" (تويتر سابقا) باللغة العربية "نتقدّم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات للمملكة العربية السعودية ملكاً وحكومة وشعباً بحلول اليوم الوطني الـ 93. يعيده عليكم بالخير والبركة في ظل الأمن والأمان والازدهار مع تمنياتنا أن تعم أجواء السلام والتعاون والجيرة الحسنة".

We send our sincere congratulations to the King, Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 on the occasion of the ninety-third National Day.



May Allah bring you goodness and blessings, security and prosperity with our wishes for an atmosphere of peace, cooperation… pic.twitter.com/GzVt09c1yg