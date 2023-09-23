اسرائيل تهنئ الرياض بالعيد الوطني السعودي

We send our sincere congratulations to the King, Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 on the occasion of the ninety-third National Day.
May Allah bring you goodness and blessings, security and prosperity with our wishes for an atmosphere of peace, cooperation… pic.twitter.com/GzVt09c1yg
— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 23, 2023
