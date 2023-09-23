الأخبار
اسرائيل تهنئ الرياض بالعيد الوطني السعودي

أخبار دولية
2023-09-23 | 13:00
اسرائيل تهنئ الرياض بالعيد الوطني السعودي
اسرائيل تهنئ الرياض بالعيد الوطني السعودي

هنأت إسرائيل الرياض السبت بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، في وقت يبدو أن المحادثات بشأن احتمال تطبيع العلاقات بين البلدين تتسارع. 
     
وورد على حساب وزارة الخارجية الاسرائيلية في موقع "اكس" (تويتر سابقا) باللغة العربية "نتقدّم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات للمملكة العربية السعودية ملكاً وحكومة وشعباً بحلول اليوم الوطني الـ 93. يعيده عليكم بالخير والبركة في ظل الأمن والأمان والازدهار مع تمنياتنا أن تعم أجواء السلام والتعاون والجيرة الحسنة". 
 
     

