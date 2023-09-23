المؤشر السياحي العالمي: السعودية شهدت زيادة استثنائية بلغت 58%

The recent @UNWTO World Tourism Barometer indicates that the Middle East region surpassed 2019 levels with arrivals soaring 20% above pre-pandemic benchmarks with Saudi Arabia seeing an extraordinary increase of +58%.#WTD2023 pic.twitter.com/Q2yoRPTiWv
— وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) September 22, 2023
