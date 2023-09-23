المؤشر السياحي العالمي: السعودية شهدت زيادة استثنائية بلغت 58%

أعلنت وزارة السياحة بالمملكة العربية السعودية ان المؤشر السياحي العالمي الأخير اشار إلى أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط قد تجاوزت مستويات عام 2019، حيث ارتفع عدد الوافدين بنسبة 20% فوق المستويات التي سبقت الجائحة، وشهدت المملكة العربية السعودية زيادة استثنائية بلغت +58%.

The recent @UNWTO World Tourism Barometer indicates that the Middle East region surpassed 2019 levels with arrivals soaring 20% above pre-pandemic benchmarks with Saudi Arabia seeing an extraordinary increase of +58%.#WTD2023 pic.twitter.com/Q2yoRPTiWv