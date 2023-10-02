الأخبار
بوريل: اجتماع "تاريخي" لجميع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف

أخبار دولية
2023-10-02 | 03:00
بوريل: اجتماع "تاريخي" لجميع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف
بوريل: اجتماع "تاريخي" لجميع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف

أعلن مسؤول الشؤون الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي جوزيب بوريل الاثنين، أن جميع وزراء خارجية التكتل يجتمعون لأول مرّة خارج حدوده، في العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف.
     
وقال بوريل في بيان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: "نعقد اجتماعا تاريخيا لوزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي هنا في أوكرانيا، الدولة المرشحة والعضو المقبل في الاتحاد الأوروبي. نحن هنا للتعبير عن تضامننا ودعمنا للشعب الأوكراني".
 

أخبار دولية

بوريل

وزراء خارجية

الاتحاد الأوروبي

كييف

