الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
حلقة خاصّة
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

رسائل تهديد ترفع حالة التأهب في فرنسا... قرار بإخلاء وإقفال متحف اللوفر وقصر فرساي اليوم! (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2023-10-14 | 11:07
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
رسائل تهديد ترفع حالة التأهب في فرنسا... قرار بإخلاء وإقفال متحف اللوفر وقصر فرساي اليوم! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
رسائل تهديد ترفع حالة التأهب في فرنسا... قرار بإخلاء وإقفال متحف اللوفر وقصر فرساي اليوم! (فيديو)

رسائل تهديد ترفع حالة التأهب في فرنسا... قرار بإخلاء وإقفال متحف اللوفر وقصر فرساي اليوم! (فيديو)

أجلى متحف اللوفر في باريس وقصر فرساي الزوار والموظفين، السبت، بعد تلقي تهديدات بوجود قنبلة. 

ووضعت الحكومة فرنسا في حالة تأهب أمني قصوى بعد حادث طعن مميت في مدرسة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أسوشيتد برس.

وقالت خدمة الاتصالات في اللوفر إنه لم يصب أحد بأذى ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي حادث. وقالت شرطة باريس إن الضباط فتشوا المتحف بعد أن تلقوا تهديدات كتابية بوجود قنبلة.

بدوره، قال متحدث باسم الشرطة الوطنية إن القصر الملكي السابق في فرساي تلقى أيضًا تهديدات بوجود قنبلة، مضيفا إنه يجري إخلاء القصر وحدائقه المترامية الأطراف بينما تقوم الشرطة بفحص المنطقة.

ودوت صافرات الإنذار في أنحاء متحف اللوفر، وهو مساحة واسعة تقع أيضا في قصر ملكي سابق في باريس يطل على نهر السين، عندما أُعلن عن الإخلاء، وفي مركز التسوق تحت الأرض أسفل هرمه المميز.

وقامت الشرطة بتطويق النصب التذكاري من كل الجوانب، وكذلك المدخل تحت الأرض، مع تدفق السياح والزوار الآخرين. وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو المنشورة على الإنترنت أشخاصا يغادرون، بعضهم على عجل والبعض الآخر يتوقف لالتقاط الصور، ويبدو أن آخرين في حيرة بشأن ما يحدث.

ورفعت الحكومة الفرنسية مستوى التأهب ونشرت 7000 جندي لتعزيز الأمن بعد الهجوم على المدرسة يوم الجمعة. وقالت السلطات الفرنسية إن طالبا سابقا يشتبه في أنه متطرف إسلامي قتل مدرسا وأصاب ثلاثة أشخاص آخرين قبل إلقاء القبض عليه.

وتشعر الحكومة الفرنسية أيضا بالقلق إزاء تداعيات الحرب بين إسرائيل وحماس.

ويستقبل متحف اللوفر، موطن التحف الفنية مثل الموناليزا، ما بين 30.000 إلى 40.000 زائر يوميًا.

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

تهديد

التأهب

فرنسا...

بإخلاء

وإقفال

اللوفر

فرساي

اليوم!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
مشروع قرار روسي في مجلس الأمن يدعو إلى وقف لإطلاق النار بين اسرائيل وحماس
"عياش" في غزة... فما هو هذا الصاروخ؟
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-13

متحف اللوفر يعاود فتح أبوابه بعد إغلاقه لوقت قصير بسبب تحرّك لموظفيه

LBCI
فنّ
2023-10-10

بريتني سبيرز ترقص في منزلها الفخم بالملابس الداخلية... حالة من الفوضى وقمامة على الأرض! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-07

ثعبان عملاق أثار حالة رعب...وهكذا تصرّف الشرطي مع الموقف! (فيديو)

LBCI
عالم الطبخ
2023-10-04

من لبنان إلى فرنسا... إليكم كيفية إعداد طبق "الدجاج فريكاسيه" مع الشيف حنا طويل (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:52

ألمانيا تدعو إلى "مراعاة" المحنة الإنسانية في غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:38

رئيس الوزراء الاسباني: القانون الدولي "لا يجيز" إجلاء الفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:04

اسماعيل هنية: "عدوان" إسرائيل يرقى إلى "جرائم حرب"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:39

بلينكن يطالب نظيره الصيني باستخدام "نفوذ" بكين لاستعادة الهدوء في الشرق الأوسط

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
12:02

رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي: من بين أهدافنا عدم خوض حرب على جبهات متعددة

LBCI
منوعات
11:57

دعاها لاحتساء مشروب فأكلت كمية هائلة من المحار... وقبل أن تصل الفاتورة هذا ما فعله بها! (فيديو)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:00

وزير الخارجية الإيراني: الكيان الصهيوني يعيش أسوأ حالاته وعملية طوفان الأقصى أثبتت ذلك

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:24

ممثل حركة حماس في لبنان أحمد عبد الهادي للـLBCI: نمتلك اليوم قدرات أكثر من 10 مرات ممّا كنّا نمتلك في "سيف القدس" ونعد "العدو" أننا سنفاجئه بالكثير إذا أقدم على الهجوم البريّ

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
09:21

تجدد القصف على شمال قطاع غزة بعد انتهاء المهلة التي أعطاها الاسرائيليين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:57

قصف متبادل بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في محيط مزارع شبعا... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:57

ما هو الوضع السائد حاليًا على الحدود الشمالية من ناحية اسرائيل؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:31

قاووق: أي عدوان إسرائيلي على لبنان سيقابل بالرد القاسي والسريع من دون تردد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
05:24

ملفوفًا بالعالم اللبناني.. بلدة الخيام تُودّع الشهيد عصام عبدالله بموكب تشييع كبير

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:32

عبداللهيان: أي خطوة سيقدم عليها "حزب الله" سينتج عنها زلزال كبير ضد اسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
17:06

"عياش" في غزة... فما هو هذا الصاروخ؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:53

قطر على موعد مع استضافة بطولة أمم آسيا لكرة القدم على ملاعب المونديال

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:48

بيروت تستضيف معرض الكتاب

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
14:01

آخر فيديو نشره الشهيد عصام عبدالله من علما الجنوبية قبل وفاته! (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:20

تغطية إعلامية غرقت بدموع الوداع... مراسل الـLBCI يبكي بوداع صديقه الشهيد مباشرة على الهواء: الله معك يا عصام! (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:16

بعد استشهاد عصام عبدالله في علما الشعب... هذا ما قالته والدته!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:30

ترقبوا بعد قليل فريق الـ LBCI الذي نجا من القصف الاسرائيلي في علما الشعب وادى الى استشهاد مصور في وكالة رويترز وجرح عدد آخر مباشرة عبر النشرة المسائية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:45

الجيش الإسرائيلي: طائرة مسيّرة تقصف أهدافاً لحزب الله في لبنان

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:03

الجيش الإسرائيلي: قتل قائد حماس علي القاضي الذي قاد هجوم يوم 7 تشرين الاول

LBCI
خبر عاجل
16:31

أ.ف.ب.: لوفتهانزا تعلق رحلاتها الجوية إلى بيروت بسبب التوتر في الشرق الأوسط

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
09:00

المقاومة الإسلاميّة تعلن مهاجمة مواقع اسرائيلية في مزارع شبعا

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More