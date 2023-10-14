رسائل تهديد ترفع حالة التأهب في فرنسا... قرار بإخلاء وإقفال متحف اللوفر وقصر فرساي اليوم! (فيديو)

BREAKING:
Visitors are being evacuated from the Louvre Museum in Paris after a bomb threat pic.twitter.com/LUoPBkTvkE
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 14, 2023
Palace of Versailles Evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.
Yesterday a French teacher was stabbed to death by an Islamic extremist of Chechen origin.
France is now on high alert.
The Louvre has also been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/h7fwtIsRPB
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 14, 2023
