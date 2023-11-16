الأخبار
بعثة الإمارات الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة: المجلس لم يتمكن من إصدار أي منتج يحد من معاناة المدنيين في غزة

أخبار دولية
2023-11-16 | 11:02
مشاهدات عالية
بعثة الإمارات الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة: المجلس لم يتمكن من إصدار أي منتج يحد من معاناة المدنيين في غزة
0min
بعثة الإمارات الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة: المجلس لم يتمكن من إصدار أي منتج يحد من معاناة المدنيين في غزة

اعلنت بعثة الإمارات الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة، في مجلس الأمن، أن "الحرب تشتعل على غزة منذ 40 يوماً. ورغم عقدنا اجتماعات عدة، واستماعنا لإحاطات مؤثرة للغاية، واطلاعنا على تقارير تُفطر القلب، لم يتمكن المجلس من إصدار أي منتج يحد من معاناة المدنيين في غزة.

وبفضل الجهود الاستثنائية التي تبذلها مالطا، والتي نتوجه لها بالشكر، ومع الدعم الذي قدمناه بصفتنا العضو العربي في المجلس، تلوح أمامنا اليوم فرصة للبدء في تغيير التصور بأن المجلس غير مبالٍ بالمذبحة، ومتجاهل للمعاناة التي نشهدها".

واليكم الفيديو :

