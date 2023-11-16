بعثة الإمارات الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة: المجلس لم يتمكن من إصدار أي منتج يحد من معاناة المدنيين في غزة

The war on Gaza has raged for 40 days. While we have held several meetings, heard devastating briefings, and seen heart-wrenching reporting, the UN Security Council has been unable to produce anything to alleviate the suffering of the civilians in Gaza.
Due to Malta’s… pic.twitter.com/FgyfGO0epa
— UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) November 16, 2023
The war on Gaza has raged for 40 days. While we have held several meetings, heard devastating briefings, and seen heart-wrenching reporting, the UN Security Council has been unable to produce anything to alleviate the suffering of the civilians in Gaza.
Due to Malta’s… pic.twitter.com/FgyfGO0epa