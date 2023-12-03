استئناف الملاحة الجوية في ميونيخ واضطراب مستمر في القطارات بعد تساقط الثلوج

استؤنفت الرحلات الجوية صباح الأحد في مطار ميونيخ غداة تعليقها بسبب تساقط كثيف للثلوج تسبّب بفوضى في مقاطعة بافاريا حيث يتوقع أن تبقى حركة السكك الحديد مضطربة "على نطاق واسع" حتى الاثنين على الأقل.



وقالت إدارة مطار ميونيخ على موقعها الإلكتروني: "استؤنفت الرحلات منذ السادسة صباحًا (05,00 بتوقيت غرينتش)"، مشددة على أنه "من المتوقع حدوث اضطرابات في الحركة الجوية".



وأضافت إدارة ثاني أكبر مطار في ألمانيا بعد مطار فرانكفورت: "ننصح المسافرين... اليوم بالتحقق مع شركات الطيران في أقرب وقت ممكن بشأن وضع رحلتهم قبل التوجه إلى المطار".



