الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
وجعة راس
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

استئناف الملاحة الجوية في ميونيخ واضطراب مستمر في القطارات بعد تساقط الثلوج

أخبار دولية
2023-12-03 | 08:11
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
استئناف الملاحة الجوية في ميونيخ واضطراب مستمر في القطارات بعد تساقط الثلوج
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
استئناف الملاحة الجوية في ميونيخ واضطراب مستمر في القطارات بعد تساقط الثلوج

استؤنفت الرحلات الجوية صباح الأحد في مطار ميونيخ غداة تعليقها بسبب تساقط كثيف للثلوج تسبّب بفوضى في مقاطعة بافاريا حيث يتوقع أن تبقى حركة السكك الحديد مضطربة "على نطاق واسع" حتى الاثنين على الأقل.
     
وقالت إدارة مطار ميونيخ على موقعها الإلكتروني: "استؤنفت الرحلات منذ السادسة صباحًا (05,00 بتوقيت غرينتش)"، مشددة على أنه "من المتوقع حدوث اضطرابات في الحركة الجوية".
     
وأضافت إدارة ثاني أكبر مطار في ألمانيا بعد مطار فرانكفورت: "ننصح المسافرين... اليوم بالتحقق مع شركات الطيران في أقرب وقت ممكن بشأن وضع رحلتهم قبل التوجه إلى المطار".
     

أخبار دولية

مطار

ميونيخ

القطارات

الثلوج

LBCI التالي
تفاصيل عن منفذ هجوم باريس ليل السبت
مهاجم يقتل شخصًا بسكين في باريس وهو يصرخ "الله أكبر"
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
حال الطقس
2023-10-12

طقس الـWeekend: أمطار وانخفاض بدرجات الحرارة... هل تتساقط الثلوج؟

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:44

الامطار تعود قريبا... إليكم تفاصيل طقس الايام المقبلة

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2023-12-01

جمارك المطار أحبطت عملية تهريب 79 جهازًا خلويًا من دبي

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-11-30

إعادة فتح السّير في كافة الاتّجاهات المؤديّة إلى نفَقَيْ المطار- الكوكودي المُتّجِهَيْن نحو الجنوب بعد الانتهاء من أعمال الصيانة

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:35

تقارير عن تعرض سفينة بريطانية لقصف صاروخي في البحر الأحمر

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:34

الرئيس البيلاروسي يصل بكين ويلتقي نظيره الصيني الاثنين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:08

آلاف الإسبان يتظاهرون مجددا رفضا للعفو عن انفصاليين كاتالونيين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:00

ارتفاع حصيلة القصف الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة إلى 15523 شهيدا

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
فنّ
2023-12-02

دانييلا رحمة تكشف قصّة حبّها السريّة: تنفع أن تتحوّل لفيلم سينمائي!

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:31

تفاصيل عن منفذ هجوم باريس ليل السبت

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2023-11-22

قوى الأمن: توقيف عنصرين من عصابة مسلحة ينتحل أفرادها صفة أمنية نفذت عمليات سلب في بيروت وجبل لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

في عيد البربارة... الكل يحتفل على طريقته ووفق قدراته

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:47

رفع أكبر علم لبناني في مدينة طرابلس

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:31

أعمال مؤتمر المناخ cop 28 مستمرة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:16

بازيليك سيدة أفريقيا بالجزائر تجمع المسيحيين والمسلمين للصلاة للسلام في الشرق الأوسط

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:15

خوري للـ LBCI عبر COP28: متجهون الى وضع صحي خطير في العالم... واليكم الارقام!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:14

سلسلة من الاحداث الامنية على الحدود الجنوبية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:56

مئات الأشخاص في تل أبيب يحتجون على الحكومة الإسرائيلية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:17

الناشط البيئي شكري حداد للـLBCI: لضبط القوانين ووضع المراسيم التطبيقية اللازمة لعدم الحصول على أضرار بيئية جسيمة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:47

الراعي: إقفال القصر الجمهوري جريمة موصوفة... ولعدم المسّ بقيادة الجيش

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:36

نجاة عون صليبا للـ LBCI من cop28: التغير المناخي يؤثر على صحة الانسان وهذا ما شهدناه في لبنان

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
حال الطقس
01:44

الامطار تعود قريبا... إليكم تفاصيل طقس الايام المقبلة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:19

هيئة ادارة السير تعلن إنجاز معاملات جديدة بدءا من الثلاثاء

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
15:28

القناة ١٢ الإسرائيلية: فشل في أحد صواريخ القبة الحديدية أثناء عملية الإعتراض يؤدي إلى سقوطه

LBCI
اخبار البرامج
14:30

بشرى الخليل في المجهول: "أعتبر نفسي من أولى سيدات العالم"... ومن هي سيدة الجنوب الأولى؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:31

تفاصيل عن منفذ هجوم باريس ليل السبت

LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:27

الجيش الاسرائيلي بدأ عملية برية شمال خانيونس في جنوب قطاع غزة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
00:53

إن بي سي نيوز عن مسؤول بالخارجية الأميركية: إسرائيل وافقت على تخصيص مناطق آمنة جنوبي قطاع غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
17:27

مهاجم يقتل شخصًا بسكين في باريس وهو يصرخ "الله أكبر"

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More