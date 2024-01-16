الأخبار
بايدن: فوز ترامب بآيوا يجعله "بكل وضوح الأوفر حظاً" لنيل بطاقة الترشيح الجمهورية

أخبار دولية
2024-01-16 | 01:36
0min
بايدن: فوز ترامب بآيوا يجعله "بكل وضوح الأوفر حظاً" لنيل بطاقة الترشيح الجمهورية

اعتبر الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن أنّ الفوز السهل الذي حقّقه سلفه دونالد ترامب في الانتخابات التمهيدية في ولاية آيوا مساء الإثنين يجعل منه "بكل وضوح الأوفر حظاً" لنيل بطاقة الترشيح الجمهورية لمنافسته في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقرّرة في تشرين الثاني.
     
وفي منشور على منصّة إكس دعا فيه أنصاره إلى التبرّع لحملته الانتخابية، قال بايدن: "يبدو أنّ دونالد ترامب قد فاز لتوّه في ولاية آيوا. إنّه بكلّ وضوح المرشّح الأوفر حظاً في المقلب الآخر في هذه المرحلة".
 
 

أخبار دولية

بايدن

ترامب

آيوا

الانتخابات التمهيدية

