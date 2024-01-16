بايدن: فوز ترامب بآيوا يجعله "بكل وضوح الأوفر حظاً" لنيل بطاقة الترشيح الجمهورية

اعتبر الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن أنّ الفوز السهل الذي حقّقه سلفه دونالد ترامب في الانتخابات التمهيدية في ولاية آيوا مساء الإثنين يجعل منه "بكل وضوح الأوفر حظاً" لنيل بطاقة الترشيح الجمهورية لمنافسته في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقرّرة في تشرين الثاني.



وفي منشور على منصّة إكس دعا فيه أنصاره إلى التبرّع لحملته الانتخابية، قال بايدن: "يبدو أنّ دونالد ترامب قد فاز لتوّه في ولاية آيوا. إنّه بكلّ وضوح المرشّح الأوفر حظاً في المقلب الآخر في هذه المرحلة".

Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point.



But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow.



So if you’re with us, chip…