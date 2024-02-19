الأخبار
الاتحاد الأوروبي يطلق رسميا مهمّة لحماية سفن الشحن في البحر الأحمر

أخبار دولية
2024-02-19 | 06:23
الاتحاد الأوروبي يطلق رسميا مهمّة لحماية سفن الشحن في البحر الأحمر

أطلق الاتحاد الأوروبي رسمياً اليوم الإثنين مهمّةً للمساعدة في حماية الملاحة الدولية في البحر الأحمر من هجمات الحوثيين في اليمن، حسبما أعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين.
     
وأكدت فون دير لايين على منصة إكس أن "أوروبا ستضمن حرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، عبر العمل مع شركائنا الدوليين".
 
 

أخبار دولية

الاتحاد الأوروبي

سفن الشحن

البحر الأحمر

