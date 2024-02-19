الاتحاد الأوروبي يطلق رسميا مهمّة لحماية سفن الشحن في البحر الأحمر

أطلق الاتحاد الأوروبي رسمياً اليوم الإثنين مهمّةً للمساعدة في حماية الملاحة الدولية في البحر الأحمر من هجمات الحوثيين في اليمن، حسبما أعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين.



وأكدت فون دير لايين على منصة إكس أن "أوروبا ستضمن حرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، عبر العمل مع شركائنا الدوليين".

I welcome today’s decision to launch the EU Naval Force Operation Aspides.



Europe will ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, working alongside our international partners.



Beyond crisis response, it's a step towards a stronger European presence at sea to protect our…