مقتل 3 في هجوم روسي بطائرة مسيرة على أوديسا في أوكرانيا

Russia continues to wage war against civilians. It launched a night attack using Shahed drones on Kharkiv, Odesa, and cities in the Sumy region. One of the drones hit a residential building in Odesa, destroying 18 apartments.
Currently, two deaths have been confirmed, with eight… pic.twitter.com/RpFGx9dE3v
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2024
