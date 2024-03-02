الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
Researcher قصّة كبيرة
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

مقتل 3 في هجوم روسي بطائرة مسيرة على أوديسا في أوكرانيا

أخبار دولية
2024-03-02 | 05:49
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
مقتل 3 في هجوم روسي بطائرة مسيرة على أوديسا في أوكرانيا
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
مقتل 3 في هجوم روسي بطائرة مسيرة على أوديسا في أوكرانيا

أفادت السلطات الأوكرانية بأن ثلاثة أشخاص من بينهم طفل عمره ثلاثة أعوام قُتلوا وأصيب ثمانية آخرون عندما ضربت طائرة مسيرة روسية مبنى سكنيا في مدينة أوديسا الساحلية بجنوب البلاد اليوم.

وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في منشور على تطبيق تيليغرام: "روسيا تواصل قتال المدنيين... ضربت إحدى مسيرات العدو مبنى سكنيا في أوديسا. ودمرت 18 شقة".

ونشر زيلينسكي مقطع فيديو أظهر طوابق عدة مدمرة بمبنى سكني بينما يحاول العشرات من رجال الإنقاذ شق طريقهم عبر أكوام من الأنقاض.

كما نشرت خدمة الطوارئ الحكومية الأوكرانية صورا، بما في ذلك صورة تظهر رجال الإنقاذ يضعون جثة طفل صغير داخل حافظة جثث.

وجاء في تعليق مرفق بالصورة: "من المستحيل أن ننسى! من المستحيل أن نسامح". وقالت خدمة الطوارئ إنه تم إنقاذ خمسة على قيد الحياة من بينهم طفل.

ووفقا لزيلينسكي، كانت الطائرة المسيرة إيرانية الصنع من طراز شاهد. 
 
 

أخبار دولية

هجوم روسي

طائرة مسيرة

أوديسا

أوكرانيا

زيلينسكي

LBCI التالي
في البرازيل.. الامطار الغزيرة تؤدي الى فيضانات وغرق بلدات
مصادر أمنية مصرية: استئناف محادثات وقف إطلاق النار بغزة غدا في القاهرة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-26

حلفاء أوكرانيا يجتمعون في باريس... وماكرون وزيلينسكي يحذران من هجمات روسية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-25

أوكرانيا: تدمير 16 من أصل 18 طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها روسيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-24

زيلينسكي: أوكرانيا وايطاليا توقعان اتفاقا أمنيا يرسي قواعد صلبة لشراكة أمنية بعيدة المدى

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-24

قتيل في سقوط مسيرة روسية على شقة في أوديسا جنوب أوكرانيا

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:53

برلين تحقق في تقارير روسية بشأن تسجيل منسوب لمسؤولين عسكريين ألمان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:32

إفتتاح متحف بسام فريحة للفنون في أبو ظبي... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:18

الصحة العالمية: الدمار المحيط بمستشفى الشفاء بغزة "يفوق الكلمات"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:13

منظمة الصحة العالمية: تسجيل وفاة 10 أطفال "جوعا" في غزة

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:48

التقدمي الاشتراكي: التصريح المنسوب لجنبلاط حول انفجار المرفأ من نسج الخيال وغير صحيح

LBCI
امن وقضاء
08:16

بالفيديو: حريق هائل يلتهم مخيما للنازحين

LBCI
فنّ
2024-02-26

تفاصيل جنازة الممثل اللبناني فادي إبراهيم وموعد وداعه الأخير

LBCI
فنّ
2024-02-13

تقلا شمعون بالحجاب في النجف... هكذا علقت على صورتها! (صورة)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:32

إفتتاح متحف بسام فريحة للفنون في أبو ظبي... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:18

الصحة العالمية: الدمار المحيط بمستشفى الشفاء بغزة "يفوق الكلمات"

LBCI
امن وقضاء
08:16

بالفيديو: حريق هائل يلتهم مخيما للنازحين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:13

منظمة الصحة العالمية: تسجيل وفاة 10 أطفال "جوعا" في غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:39

رياض المالكي: السلطة الفلسطينية تأمل في التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في غزة بحلول شهر رمضان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:47

الجيش الأميركي سينفذ إنزالا جويا لمساعدات إنسانية لغزة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

مجموعة دار جورج حبيقة لخريف ٢٠٢٤ تجسد رحلة ساحرة عبر الزمن

LBCI
رياضة
13:52

عشرون عاما على انطلاق فعاليات سباق البحرين في الفورمولا وان

LBCI
رياضة
13:49

طلاب المدارس الفرنكوفونية يخوضون سباق البدل قبل الالعاب الاولمبية في باريس

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
حال الطقس
02:22

الطقس يتحول الى ممطر بغزارة... إليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:45

المكتب الشرعي لفضل الله: الاثنين ١١ آذار اول ايام شهر رمضان المبارك

LBCI
منوعات
09:24

ربة منزل تكشف عن عملها المريح... لن تصدقوا المبلغ الضخم الذي تتقاضاه أسبوعيا!

LBCI
امن وقضاء
11:29

توقيف "مجموعة مسلحة" تحمل الجنسية الهولندية...إليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
موضة وجمال
11:52

فساتين مكشوفة وشفافة واطلالات فاضحة للغاية... كيف بدا أسبوع أزياء الزفاف في نيويورك؟ (صور)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:26

مسيرات حزب الله تحدث رعباً في اسرائيل والمواجهة تكنولوجية وعسكرية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:13

المقاومة الإسلامية تنعى ٣ شهداء

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:39

توقيف دبلوماسي إسباني "يصوّر" الضاحية (الأخبار)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More