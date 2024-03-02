مقتل 3 في هجوم روسي بطائرة مسيرة على أوديسا في أوكرانيا

أفادت السلطات الأوكرانية بأن ثلاثة أشخاص من بينهم طفل عمره ثلاثة أعوام قُتلوا وأصيب ثمانية آخرون عندما ضربت طائرة مسيرة روسية مبنى سكنيا في مدينة أوديسا الساحلية بجنوب البلاد اليوم.



وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في منشور على تطبيق تيليغرام: "روسيا تواصل قتال المدنيين... ضربت إحدى مسيرات العدو مبنى سكنيا في أوديسا. ودمرت 18 شقة".



ونشر زيلينسكي مقطع فيديو أظهر طوابق عدة مدمرة بمبنى سكني بينما يحاول العشرات من رجال الإنقاذ شق طريقهم عبر أكوام من الأنقاض.



كما نشرت خدمة الطوارئ الحكومية الأوكرانية صورا، بما في ذلك صورة تظهر رجال الإنقاذ يضعون جثة طفل صغير داخل حافظة جثث.



وجاء في تعليق مرفق بالصورة: "من المستحيل أن ننسى! من المستحيل أن نسامح". وقالت خدمة الطوارئ إنه تم إنقاذ خمسة على قيد الحياة من بينهم طفل.



ووفقا لزيلينسكي، كانت الطائرة المسيرة إيرانية الصنع من طراز شاهد.

