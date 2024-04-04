إيران: مقتل ثلاثة رجال أمن في "هجوم إرهابي"

قُتل ثلاثة رجال أمن على الأقل بينهم نائب رئيس مركز شرطة في "هجوم إرهابي" في مدينتي راسك وتشابهار جنوب إيران، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية.



وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن واحدا من هذه الهجمات استهدف مركز الشرطة رقم 11 في مدينة تشابهار، ما أدى إلى مقتل نائب رئيس المركز عباس مير، مشيرا إلى أن عددا من المهاجمين قتلوا أو أصيبوا أيضا. وأضاف أن جيش العدل الجهادي الذي تشكل عام 2012 وصنّفته إيران جماعة "إرهابية" أعلن مسؤوليته عن الهجمات.



وتواجه محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان المتاخمة لأفغانستان وباكستان منذ سنوات اضطرابات تنشط فيها عصابات تهريب المخدرات ومتمردين من الأقلية البلوشية ومتشددين من المسلمين السنة.



وفي تموز العام الماضي، قُتل شرطيان وأربعة مهاجمين في هجوم على مركز شرطة آخر في زاهدان، عاصمة المحافظة.

#BREAKING Three simultaneous attacks have targeted two IRGC bases in Chabahar and Rask and a police station in Chabahar in southeastern Iran, official news agency IRNA reports. An interior ministry official says two militants have been killed so far. pic.twitter.com/SgyfEfRax0