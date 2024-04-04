الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نهاركم سعيد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

إيران: مقتل ثلاثة رجال أمن في "هجوم إرهابي"

أخبار دولية
2024-04-04 | 00:59
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
إيران: مقتل ثلاثة رجال أمن في &quot;هجوم إرهابي&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
إيران: مقتل ثلاثة رجال أمن في "هجوم إرهابي"

قُتل ثلاثة رجال أمن على الأقل بينهم نائب رئيس مركز شرطة في "هجوم إرهابي" في مدينتي راسك وتشابهار جنوب إيران، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية.
     
وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن واحدا من هذه الهجمات استهدف مركز الشرطة رقم 11 في مدينة تشابهار، ما أدى إلى مقتل نائب رئيس المركز عباس مير، مشيرا إلى أن عددا من المهاجمين قتلوا أو أصيبوا أيضا. وأضاف أن جيش العدل الجهادي الذي تشكل عام 2012 وصنّفته إيران جماعة "إرهابية" أعلن مسؤوليته عن الهجمات.
     
وتواجه محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان المتاخمة لأفغانستان وباكستان منذ سنوات اضطرابات تنشط فيها عصابات تهريب المخدرات ومتمردين من الأقلية البلوشية ومتشددين من المسلمين السنة.
     
وفي تموز العام الماضي، قُتل شرطيان وأربعة مهاجمين في هجوم على مركز شرطة آخر في زاهدان، عاصمة المحافظة.

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

ثلاثة

"هجوم

إرهابي"

LBCI التالي
نائب ألماني من اليمين المتطرف ينفي مزاعم عن ترويجه للدعاية الروسية
طبيب فلسطينيّ أميركيّ ينسحب من لقاء مع بايدن تضامنًا مع غزة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-04-02

وكالة تسنيم نقلا عن الرئيس الإيراني: الهجوم الإسرائيلي على القنصلية الإيرانية في دمشق "لن يمر من دون رد"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

إردوغان يدين الهجوم "الهجوم الإرهابي الفظيع" في موسكو: الإرهاب غير مقبول

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

شولتس يدين "الهجوم الإرهابي المروع" في موسكو

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

ماكرون "يدين بشدة الهجوم الإرهابي" في روسيا

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:03

ستولتنبرغ في الذكرى الـ75 لتأسيس الناتو: الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا أقوى معًا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:53

جروشكو: العلاقات بين روسيا وحلف شمال الأطلسيّ تتدهور بشكل متوقع ومتعمد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:03

ترامب أجرى اتصالا هاتفيا مع ولي العهد السعودي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:02

نائب ألماني من اليمين المتطرف ينفي مزاعم عن ترويجه للدعاية الروسية

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
اقتصاد
2024-04-02

ارتفاع بسعر البنزين..

LBCI
رياضة
2024-03-26

منتخب لبنان لكرة القدم يتعرض لخسارة قاسية أمام أستراليا

LBCI
منوعات
2023-12-27

اكتشاف طرود غامضة على بعض الشواطىء الأسترالية... ما عُثر عليه بداخلها صادم! (صورة)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

الجزء الثاني - من زوّر صلاحية فيتامينات أطفال وباعها إلى الصيدليات؟

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
رياضة
13:43

تفاصيل المباراة نصف النهائية لبطولة لبنان لكرة الطائرة بين بطل لبنان الأنوار ونادي البترون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

بيئة الناس في بلدة القليعة ضحية الحرب والسلم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

المصارف تدعو لخطة بديلة لاستعادة الودائع

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:35

جولة خاطفة للمديرة الإقليمية لمنظمة الصحة العالمية… ما سببها؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

الجزء الثاني - من زوّر صلاحية فيتامينات أطفال وباعها إلى الصيدليات؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

اسرائيل تواجه تعقيدات مرتبطة باستمرار الحرب والتخطيط لاجتياح رفح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

كم هو عدد القتلى الإيرانيين في سوريا منذ طوفان الأقصى؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:18

يوم القدس جمع ساحات المحور... والرسائل بالجملة

LBCI
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
13:13

مقدمة النشرة المسائية 3-4-2024

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:21

عطل طرأ على تطبيق واتساب

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:24

التحكم المروري: يطلب من السائقين توخي الحذر وتخفيف السرعة على أوتوستراد البربارة باتجاه بيروت بسبب انقلاب صهريج وتسرب مادة المازوت والعمل جار للمعالجة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:00

الجيش الإسرائيلي يدّعي أنّ الانفجار الذي وقع السبت الماضي وأسفر عن إصابة عدد من قوات "اليونيفيل" في الجنوب ناجم عن عبوة ناسفة زرعها "حزب الله"

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
09:36

بسبب عطل طرأ على أوجيرو شاركوا في برنامج "أكرم من مين" مع وسام حنا من خلال الاتصال على الأرقام التالية: 81683110 - 81612339 - 03873999

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:24

مذكرة إدارية بإقفال جميع الإدارات والمؤسسات العامة والبلديات بمناسبة عيد الفطر

LBCI
موضة وجمال
08:15

ما حقيقة مشاركة السعودية في مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون 2024؟

LBCI
فنّ
06:23

نادين الراسي تنهار بالبكاء بين أحضان ماجدة الرومي في عزاء والدة سيرين عبد النور (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
12:39

مكتب ميقاتي: حملة إعلامية ستنطلق غدا للإساءة إلى رئيس الحكومة وأفراد عائلته

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More