زيلينسكي: العالم يجب أن يحس أخيرا بألم خاركيف ومدن أخرى...توجد أنظمة دفاع في العالم يمكنها المساعدة (فيديو)

The situation in Kharkiv is very harsh. Russian terror is constant. Russians began using guided aerial bombs against the city almost daily.
We are looking for ways to increase Kharkiv's ability to protect the sky. This is a task for both our military and diplomats, who are in… pic.twitter.com/UoQc9VEmTU
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 7, 2024
