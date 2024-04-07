الأخبار
زيلينسكي: العالم يجب أن يحس أخيرا بألم خاركيف ومدن أخرى...توجد أنظمة دفاع في العالم يمكنها المساعدة (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2024-04-07 | 16:49
زيلينسكي: العالم يجب أن يحس أخيرا بألم خاركيف ومدن أخرى...توجد أنظمة دفاع في العالم يمكنها المساعدة (فيديو)

اعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن العالم يجب أن يحس أخيرا بالألم الذي تعانيه خاركيف ومدن أخرى جراء الهجمات الروسية.
 
كما جدد المطالبة بوجود "إرادة سياسية" لضمان حصول أوكرانيا على أنظمة الدفاع الجوي التي تحتاجها.
 
وقال زيلينسكي في خطابه المسائي المصور "من الواضح تماما أن قدراتنا الدفاعية الجوية الحالية في أوكرانيا ليست كافية، وهذا واضح لشركائنا...يجب على العالم أن يحس أخيرا بالألم الناجم عن ممارسات الإرهابيين الروس في خاركيف..."
 
وأضاف "توجد أنظمة دفاع في العالم يمكنها المساعدة. كل ما نحتاجه هو الإرادة السياسية لنقل هذه الأنظمة إلى أوكرانيا".

