تشييد مبنى المسافرين الجديد في مطار آل مكتوم الدولي... الأكبر في العالم؟

أخبار دولية
2024-04-28 | 06:07
أعلن الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم حاكم دبي اليوم الأحد أنه أمر بالبدء في تشييد مبنى المسافرين الجديد في مطار آل مكتوم الدولي بتكلفة 128 مليار درهم (34.85 مليار دولار).
 
وقال في منشور على منصة إكس للتواصل الاجتماعي إن مطار آل مكتوم الدولي سيكون الأكبر في العالم بطاقة استيعابية نهائية تصل إلى 260 مليون مسافر.
 
وأضاف أنه سيكون خمسة أضعاف مطار دبي الدولي الحالي وسيتم نقل كافة عمليات مطار دبي الدولي له خلال السنوات القادمة.
 
وتابع أن المطار سيضم 400 بوابة للطائرات وخمسة مدارج متوازية وسيستخدم تقنيات جديدة لأول مرة في قطاع الطيران.

(الدولار = 3.6729 درهم) 
 

