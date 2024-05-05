الأخبار
زيلينسكي في عيد القيامة: الأوكرانيون لا يركعون إلا في الصلاة (فيديو)

2024-05-05 | 05:14
حث الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي الشعب الأوكراني في عيد القيامة، وفقا للتقويم الشرقي الأرثوذكسي، اليوم الأحد على الاتحاد والدعاء لبعضهم وللجنود الذين يقاتلون على الجبهة. وقال زيلينسكي في مقطع فيديو نشر على تطبيق تيليجرام للتراسل "لنصلي جميعا من أجل بعضنا. عندما نتقارب جميعا... لا نعود غرباء".
 
وأضاف، وهو يقف أمام كاتدرائية القديسة صوفيا التي يمتد تاريخها لألف عام في كييف، وهي مَعلم ديني ومعماري يمثل عقيدة البلاد، أن أوكرانيا تقاتل الآن منذ ما يزيد على 800 يوم ضد روسيا في مسعى لتحقيق النصر. وتابع قائلا "ستنتصر الحياة بالتأكيد على الموت".

وحث زيلينسكي، وهو يهودي، على الدعاء أولا للجنود الذين يقضون عيد القيامة في الخنادق ليعودوا لمنازلهم سالمين وللدعاء بعد ذلك للأرض والشعب الذي قال إن إرادته ومعنوياته "لا يمكن كسرها" والذي سيرى أوكرانيا حرة في يوم من الأيام. وأضاف "الأوكرانيون لا يركعون إلا في الصلاة... ولن ينحنوا أبدا أمام غزاة ومحتلين".

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

القيامة:

الأوكرانيون

يركعون

الصلاة

(فيديو)

