زيلينسكي في عيد القيامة: الأوكرانيون لا يركعون إلا في الصلاة (فيديو)

This Easter, we are united in prayer.
For our warriors of light, who repel demons in all directions. For those who follow one more commandment in life: protect Ukraine. For all civilians who work every day to make the country strong and efficient in overcoming evil forces.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 5, 2024
