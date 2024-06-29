الأخبار
بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة: إذا خاضت إسرائيل حربا في لبنان فإن كل الخيارات ستكون مطروحة على الطاولة

أخبار دولية
2024-06-29 | 01:43
بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة: إذا خاضت إسرائيل حربا في لبنان فإن كل الخيارات ستكون مطروحة على الطاولة
0min
بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة: إذا خاضت إسرائيل حربا في لبنان فإن كل الخيارات ستكون مطروحة على الطاولة

أعلنت بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة أمس الجمعة إنه إذا شرعت إسرائيل في "عدوان عسكري شامل" على لبنان "فسوف تندلع حرب إبادة".
 
وأضافت البعثة الإيرانية في منشور على منصة إكس للتواصل الاجتماعي أنه في مثل هذه الحالة فإن "كل الخيارات بما في ذلك المشاركة الكاملة لمحور المقاومة ستكون مطروحة على الطاولة". 
 
      

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-06-21

بعثة إيران بالأمم المتحدة: حزب الله يمتلك القدرة للدفاع عن نفسه وعن لبنان وأي "قرار متهور" من إسرائيل قد يغرق المنطقة في حرب جديدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-06-21

بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة: حزب الله لديه القدرة على الدفاع عن نفسه وعن لبنان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-06-05

بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة تصف قرار وكالة الطاقة الذرية ضد طهران "بالمتسرع"

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-05-31

بعثة لبنان الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك تقدّمت بشكوى أمام مجلس الأمن

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:01

شركات أوروبية توقع اتفاقات تتجاوز 40 مليار يورو في مصر

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:59

جولة ثانية مقبلة للانتخابات الرئاسية الايرانية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:43

قتلى وجرحي باصطدام حافلتين في تركيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:10

30 قتيلاً على الأقل في التظاهرات ضد الحكومة الثلاثاء في كينيا

LBCI
رياضة
2024-06-21

التوتش..لعبة للجميع

LBCI
رياضة
15:09

أفضل لاعبة غولف في العالم تتعرض لعضة كلب: "أعتذر" (صور)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:01

شركات أوروبية توقع اتفاقات تتجاوز 40 مليار يورو في مصر

LBCI
منوعات
2024-06-28

آبل تنشر مجموعة من الصور لمزار كفردبيان... وهذه التفاصيل! (صور)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:33

الحلبي للـLBCI: سبب تأخر وصول الامتحانات خطأ في مادة الكيمياء

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:48

ميقاتي في جولة تفقدية في الجنوب: نحن في حالة حرب والتهديدات الإسرائيلية نوع من الحرب النفسية (فيديو)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:09

المناظرة الأولى بين بايدن وترامب كارثية.. وكلام عن إستبدال بايدن بمرشح ديمقراطي أصغر سناً

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:04

بايدن يؤكد عزمه على خوض السباق الرئاسي: أعلم كيفية القيام بهذه المهمة

LBCI
رياضة
13:50

في كرة السلة الأميركية... حلم Lebron James يتحقق

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

بكركي وإهدن تستعدان لاحتفالي تطويب البطريرك الدويهي وقداس الشكر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

سيناريو المنطقة العازلة في الجنوب لم ينجح رغم حجم الدمار

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:38

عشية الإمتحانات الرسمية… إليكم التحضيرات في وزارة التربية ورسالة إلى الطلاب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

إجراءات ميدانية إسرائيلية جديدة وقصور في الإستعدادات

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:31

وزير التربية للـLBCI عن سبب تأخر وصول الامتحانات إلى المركز: عند الساعة الرابعة والنصف صباحا وبعد التدقيق تبين أنه حصل خطأ في مادة الكيمياء فاضطر الاساتذة إلى تصحيحها والتلامذة سيحصلون على وقت إضافي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:43

التحكم المروري: حركة المرور كثيفة على طريق ضهر البيدر بسبب تعطل سيارة في المحلة والعمل جار على المعالجة

LBCI
منوعات
16:44

كيم كارداشيان بالبيكيني على متن يخت ضخم في اليونان... من كان برفقتها؟ (صور)

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
10:40

علامات "غير عادية" تدّل على الإصابة بسرطان القولون... احذروا منها!

LBCI
منوعات
10:25

بكلمات مؤثرة... الملكة رانيا تُعايد ابنها في أحدث صورة مع زوجته الحامل (صورة)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:09

المناظرة الأولى بين بايدن وترامب كارثية.. وكلام عن إستبدال بايدن بمرشح ديمقراطي أصغر سناً

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:52

"قوة الرضوان" لم تشارك بعد في الحرب الدائرة بالجنوب (الانباء الكويتية)

LBCI
منوعات
14:16

صورة نادرة لكيت ميدلتون والأمير ويليام تبصر النور... التُقطت قبل إعلان علاقتهما

