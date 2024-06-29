بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة: إذا خاضت إسرائيل حربا في لبنان فإن كل الخيارات ستكون مطروحة على الطاولة

Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table.
— I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) June 28, 2024
