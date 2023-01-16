الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI
جولة بحث بين فيرونيكا والموسوي
أخبار لبنان
2023-01-16 | 11:35
323 مشاهدة
جولة بحث بين فيرونيكا والموسوي
0min
جولة بحث بين فيرونيكا والموسوي
جولة بحث بين ممثلة الامين العام للامم المتحدة في بيروت جوانا فيرونيكا وحزب الله ممثلاً بمسؤول العلاقات العربية والدولية في الحزب عمار الموسوي تناولت بحسب فيرونيكا قضايا ذاتَ أولويةٍ للبنان، بما في ذلك انتخاب رئيس جديد للجمهورية وعملُ مؤسسات الدولة, وتأثير التطورات الإقليمية والدولية على البلاد. 

