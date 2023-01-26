نزار زكا: العوف في طريقه إلى الولايات المتحدة

أعلن رئيس منظمة دعمِ الرهائن حول العالم نزار زكا عبر حسابه على تويتر أن محمد زياد العوف الذي كان موقوفاً بشكل غيرِ قانوني في لبنان لأكثر من سنتين، في طريقه الى منزله في الولايات المتحدة، حيث سيجتمعُ أخيراً بعائلته.

Breaking: US citizen Ziad Auf, freed from unlawful detention in #Lebanon for more than 2 years, is thankfully on his way home to the U.S.@Free_Ziad_Auf will finally be reunited with his family!



