نزار زكا: العوف في طريقه إلى الولايات المتحدة

Breaking: US citizen Ziad Auf, freed from unlawful detention in #Lebanon for more than 2 years, is thankfully on his way home to the U.S.@Free_Ziad_Auf will finally be reunited with his family!
Thank you @StateSPEHA @usembassybeirut , @Hostageaid and everyone who helped. pic.twitter.com/piiOIis6OG
— Nizar Zakka - نزار زكا (@FreeNizarZakka) January 25, 2023
