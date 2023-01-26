الأخبار
نزار زكا: العوف في طريقه إلى الولايات المتحدة

2023-01-26
أعلن رئيس منظمة دعمِ الرهائن حول العالم نزار زكا عبر حسابه على تويتر أن محمد زياد العوف الذي كان موقوفاً بشكل غيرِ قانوني في لبنان لأكثر من سنتين، في طريقه الى منزله في الولايات المتحدة، حيث سيجتمعُ أخيراً بعائلته.    
 
 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار لبنان

محمد زياد العوف

انفجار المرفأ

موقوفون

نزار زكا

الولايات المتحدة

