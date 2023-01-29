الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
أمن وقضاء
اقتصاد
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة أخبار لبنان الفساد في لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار فنّ اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية أمن وقضاء اقتصاد علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
بروفا
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
أمن وقضاء
رياضة
اقتصاد
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
تغطية انتخابات 2022 النيابية اللبنانية
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

هوكستين: نرحب بالاستثمارات الإضافية الجديدة في قطاع الطاقة في لبنان

أخبار لبنان
2023-01-29 | 08:39
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
هوكستين: نرحب بالاستثمارات الإضافية الجديدة في قطاع الطاقة في لبنان
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
هوكستين: نرحب بالاستثمارات الإضافية الجديدة في قطاع الطاقة في لبنان

هوكستين: نرحب بالاستثمارات الإضافية الجديدة في قطاع الطاقة في لبنان

غرد الوسيط الأميركي في مفاوضات ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل آموس هوكستين على حسابه عبر تويتر قائلاً: "تهانينا للبنان على انضمام QatarEnergy كمستثمر مع ENI وTotalEnergies. نرحب بالاستثمارات الإضافية الجديدة في قطاع الطاقة في لبنان ومثال آخر على التقدم المحرز في اتفاق ترسيم الحدود البحرية".

آخر الأخبار

أخبار لبنان

هوكستين

قطاع الطاقة

لبنان

LBCI التالي
أسرار الصحف 29-1-2023
تسجيل 217 اصابة بكورونا وحالتي وفاة ... ولا حالات كوليرا جديدة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-01-13

هوكستين: ترسيم الحدود بين لبنان واسرائيل غير مهدد في ضوء حكومة إسرائيل الجديدة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2022-12-22

ميقاتي: الحكومة تعمل جاهدا على إعطاء الاولوية لقطاع الطاقة إذ إنه ضروري للدورة الاقتصادية في البلد ونأمل في العام المقبل أن يكون عنوان مؤتمركم لبنان بلد نفطي

LBCI
رياضة
13:47

انتصارات لبنانية في بطولة دبي الدولية لكرة السلة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:39

وفد نيابي لبناني في واشنطن ولقاءات مع مسؤولين في الادارة الاميركية والبنك الدولي وصندوق النقد

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:06

يعقوبيان لـ"الاحد مع ماريو": اعتصام نواب التغيير داخل المجلس حرّك الملف الرئاسي الذي كان نائما

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:00

الصحة: 198 إصابة بكورونا ولا إصابات بالكوليرا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:28

غريو عن دخول قطر على خطِ التنقيبِ عن النفط والغاز: يشكل مرحلة مهمة جديدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:17

روابط التعليم الرسمي: الاستمرار بالإضراب ودعوة ميقاتي إلى تنفيذ وعده

زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار سياسية
05:20

باسيل: في حال فشل المسعى الاول والثاني واعتبرت مواقفنا منطلقة من الضعف بدل اعتبارها منطلقة من الحرص سأفكر جدياً بالترشح لرئاسة الجمهورية بغض النظر عن مبدأ الخسارة والربح

LBCI
أخبار دولية
12:03

تظاهرة في فرنسا دعماً للقاضي بيطار

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2022-12-01

200 ألف دولار وسبائك ذهبية ومجوهرات في خزنة الحارس... سرقة المازوت تقفل منشآت طرابلس بالشمع الأحمر

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:11

باسيل: قائد الجيش يخالف قوانين الدفاع والمحاسبة العمومية ويأخد بالقوّة صلاحيات وزير الدفاع ويتصرف على هواه بالملايين بصندوق للأموال الخاصة وبممتلكات الجيش

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:35

بلينكن: كل الخيارات متاحة على الطاولة لمنع إيران من الوصول لسلاح نووي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:30

وزير الخارجية الايرانية أمام نظيره القطري: الهجوم الجبان كان يهدف زعزعة أمن ايران

LBCI
رياضة
13:47

انتصارات لبنانية في بطولة دبي الدولية لكرة السلة

LBCI
رياضة
13:44

ديكوفينش يحصد بطولة استراليا المفتوحة للمرة العاشرة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:40

استهداف أميركي لمراكز دفاعية ايرانية.. وطهران تصف الهجوم "بالفاشل"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:39

وفد نيابي لبناني في واشنطن ولقاءات مع مسؤولين في الادارة الاميركية والبنك الدولي وصندوق النقد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:34

العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية في مخيم جنين ما زالت تتفاعل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:32

دخول قطر الى كونسورتيوم النفط ضمانة، فهل سيخذلها اللبنانيون؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

قطر للطاقة، توتال إينرجيز وإيني ... الى الاستكشاف والتنقيب درّ

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
حال الطقس
01:04

الثلوج على الأبواب... إليكم تفاصيل طقس الأيام المقبلة

LBCI
امن وقضاء
09:00

جريح بإشكال في محل حلويات في زوق مصبح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:20

هؤلاء يتحكمون بسعر صرف الدولار بالسوق

LBCI
خبر كاذب
10:27

الـLBCI تنفي ما يُنسب إليها عن إغلاق محطات توزيع البنزين أبوابها يوم غد أمام المواطنين في كل لبنان

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:11

باسيل: قائد الجيش يخالف قوانين الدفاع والمحاسبة العمومية ويأخد بالقوّة صلاحيات وزير الدفاع ويتصرف على هواه بالملايين بصندوق للأموال الخاصة وبممتلكات الجيش

LBCI
امن وقضاء
11:51

مصدر في أمن الدولة: الإشكال الذي حصل فجر الأحد لا يشبهنا ولا يمثّلنا

LBCI
أخبار سياسية
05:20

باسيل: في حال فشل المسعى الاول والثاني واعتبرت مواقفنا منطلقة من الضعف بدل اعتبارها منطلقة من الحرص سأفكر جدياً بالترشح لرئاسة الجمهورية بغض النظر عن مبدأ الخسارة والربح

LBCI
أخبار سياسية
05:26

باسيل: المنظومة تعرف جيدا من تريد رئيساً للجمهورية ونحن نعرف من يمثّلها ويشبهها ومن حقّنا وأقلّ واجباتنا اننا نرفضه واذا رفضناه نكون نحفظ الجمهورية وموقع الرئاسة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة