نولاند بعد مكالمة مع بري: نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات مفتوحة

أخبار لبنان
2023-06-13 | 16:24
نولاند بعد مكالمة مع بري: نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات مفتوحة
0min
نولاند بعد مكالمة مع بري: نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات مفتوحة

وكيلة وزارة الخارجية الأميركية: عبر تويتر: نقدر التزام بري بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات انتخابية مفتوحة

أعلنت وكيلة وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، فيكتوريا نولاند أنها أجرت مكالمة هاتفية "بناءة مع رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري".

وقالت عبر تويتر: "أجريت مكالمة بناءة مع رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني بري حول الحاجة الملحة لانتخاب رئيس وسن تشريعات بشأن إصلاحات صندوق النقد الدولي التي تمس الحاجة إليها. نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات انتخابية مفتوحة طالما أن الأمر يتطلب إنجاز المهمة".
 
 

أخبار لبنان

بري

الولايات المتحدة الاميركية

نولاند

انتخاب رئيس

جلسات

