نولاند بعد مكالمة مع بري: نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات مفتوحة

Had a constructive call with Lebanese Speaker Berri about the urgency of electing a president and enacting legislation on critically needed IMF reforms. Appreciate his commitment to try to keep quorum and hold open electoral sessions as long as it takes to get the job done.
— Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) June 13, 2023
