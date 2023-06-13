نولاند بعد مكالمة مع بري: نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات مفتوحة

أعلنت وكيلة وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، فيكتوريا نولاند أنها أجرت مكالمة هاتفية "بناءة مع رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري".



وقالت عبر تويتر: "أجريت مكالمة بناءة مع رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني بري حول الحاجة الملحة لانتخاب رئيس وسن تشريعات بشأن إصلاحات صندوق النقد الدولي التي تمس الحاجة إليها. نقدر التزامه بمحاولة الحفاظ على النصاب وعقد جلسات انتخابية مفتوحة طالما أن الأمر يتطلب إنجاز المهمة".

Had a constructive call with Lebanese Speaker Berri about the urgency of electing a president and enacting legislation on critically needed IMF reforms. Appreciate his commitment to try to keep quorum and hold open electoral sessions as long as it takes to get the job done.