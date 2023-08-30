الأخبار
هوكشتاين يلتقي قائد الجيش: عشاء عمل مثمر

أخبار لبنان
2023-08-30 | 14:56
مشاهدات عالية
0min
هوكشتاين يلتقي قائد الجيش: عشاء عمل مثمر

التقى كبير مستشاري الرئيس الاميركي جو بايدن، اموس هوكشتاين، بقائد الجيش جوزيف عون على طاولة عشاء، ونشرت السفارة الاميركية في بيروت صورة عبر منصة "اكس" قائلة: "عقد عشاء عمل مثمر مع قائد الجيش اللبناني، إن تفاني الجنود ذوي الكفاءة العالية أمر بالغ الأهمية لأمن لبنان واستقراره. ملتزمون بمواصلة الشراكة الأمنية بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان".
 

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

يلتقي

الجيش:

