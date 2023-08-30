هوكشتاين يلتقي قائد الجيش: عشاء عمل مثمر

التقى كبير مستشاري الرئيس الاميركي جو بايدن، اموس هوكشتاين، بقائد الجيش جوزيف عون على طاولة عشاء، ونشرت السفارة الاميركية في بيروت صورة عبر منصة "اكس" قائلة: "عقد عشاء عمل مثمر مع قائد الجيش اللبناني، إن تفاني الجنود ذوي الكفاءة العالية أمر بالغ الأهمية لأمن لبنان واستقراره. ملتزمون بمواصلة الشراكة الأمنية بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان".

.@POTUS Biden senior advisor @amoshochstein held a productive working dinner with the Commander of the @LebarmyOfficial. The dedication of highly professional soldiers is critical to #Lebanon's security & stability. Committed to continue the #US-Lebanon security partnership. pic.twitter.com/D0KrGWh6vr