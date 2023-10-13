الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

جنبلاط: مهمتك يا سيد بلينكن ترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي

أخبار لبنان
2023-10-13 | 01:39
جنبلاط: مهمتك يا سيد بلينكن ترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي
0min
جنبلاط: مهمتك يا سيد بلينكن ترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي

جنبلاط: مهمتك يا سيد بلينكن ترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي

توجه رئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "إكس" إلى وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكن بالقول: "إن الدافع الحقيقي لمهمتك يا سيد بلينكن هو تغطية الدمار الشامل وترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي لتمكين البرابرة الجدد عند البوابة من إحتلال فلسطين".


أخبار لبنان

وليد جنبلاط

أنتوني بلينكن

