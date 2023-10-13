جنبلاط: مهمتك يا سيد بلينكن ترحيل الفلسطينيين من غزة بتواطؤ أوروبي

So the real motive of your mission mr Blinken is to cover mass destruction and deportation of Palestinians from Gaza with the complicity of Europe so to enable the new Babarians at the Gate to occupy Palestine https://t.co/wn6c2xJfnq
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) October 13, 2023
