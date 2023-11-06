جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار

Dear Mr Blinken your are declaring that you are against forced displacement while you are rejecting a cease fire that will stop bloodshed plus transfer at the same time it would be an aberration to impose on the ruins of Gaza this sterile authority #Blinken
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) November 6, 2023
Dear Mr Blinken your are declaring that you are against forced displacement while you are rejecting a cease fire that will stop bloodshed plus transfer at the same time it would be an aberration to impose on the ruins of Gaza this sterile authority #Blinken