LBCI
LBCI

جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار

أخبار لبنان
2023-11-06 | 07:11
جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار
0min
جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار

جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار

توجه الرئيس السابق للحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي وليد جنبلاط إلى وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكن في منشور على "إكس"، قائلًا: "سيد بلينكن، أنت تعلن أنك تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار الذي سيوقف إراقة الدماء ونقل السكان في الوقت نفسه. سيكون إنحراف فرض هذه السلطة العقيمة على أنقاض غزة."


أخبار لبنان

وليد جنبلاط

أنتوني بلينكن

13:17

رئيس مجلس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني يستقبل وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكن

2023-11-04

ميقاتي يجتمع ووزير الخارجية الأميركية أنتوني بلينكن في العاصمة الأردنية عمان

2023-11-01

الجميل لـ سنة على الفراغ: "أنا بحب" وليد جنبلاط وهو حريص على البلد ومقتنع أن الحزب لا يريد الدخول في الحرب وأنا مقتنع بالأمر نفسه

2023-10-30

ترقبوا مقابلة مع النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط في تمام الـ٨:٣٠ مساءً في إطار سلسلة مقابلات برنامج: سنة على الفراغ عبر الـLBCI

10:41

توقيف عصابة نفّذت أكثر من 30 عملية سرقة سيارة من محافظتي بيروت وجبل لبنان

10:17

كتائب القسام تعلن اطلاق 16 صاروخاً من لبنان باتجاه إسرائيل

09:16

كنعان بعد لجنة المال: لن نستسلم أمام العراقيل والمعوقات والعشوائية

09:06

لجنة مراقبة هيئات الضمان: المصدر الوحيد الصالح للإرتكاز عليه لناحية المعلومات هو موقعنا الرسمي

10:08

"هل قتلتَ اليوم فلسطينيًا؟"... حملة لمقاطعة المنتجات الغربية تجتاح الدول العربية!

2023-11-04

فادي إبراهيم بحاجة فوراً الى دم من فئة B+

2023-11-04

العثور على جثة امرأة مفقودة في مرآب مطار... قتلها حبيبها ثم صعد إلى الطائرة!

13:34

مواقف رسمية من تصريح الوزير الاسرائيلي وحملة استنكار على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

02:09

السوداني التقى الرئيس الإيراني... وهذا ما جرى بحثه

17:12

سفير السلطة الفلسطينية لدى المملكة المتحدة يكشف عن سبب عدم التوصل لبيان مشترك عقب لقاء بلينكن وعباس

14:57

بلينكن: الهجمات ضد القوات الأميركية في العراق "غير مقبولة على الإطلاق"

14:08

تألق مستمر لفريق بوسطن وخيبة أمل جديدة لفينيكس

14:05

البايرن يصالح جماهيره ويحسم كلاسيكو المانيا برباعية امام خصمه دورتموند

14:02

من اي بلدان تستورد اسرائيل حاجتها من النفط؟

13:59

مجزرة جديدة ...

13:56

فيديوهات اليوم الثلاثين...

13:51

العالم يتحرّك نصرةً لغزة!

13:21

تفاصيل استشهاد 4 اشخاص بينهم أطفال باستهداف اسرائيل لسيارة بين بلدتي عيترون وعيناتا...

2023-11-05

استشهاد 3 اشخاص في عملية استهداف اسرائيل لسيارة مدنية بالقرب من حي المعصرة في بلدة عيناتا من خلال طائرة مسيرة

04:54

ما هو مرض فادي إبراهيم؟.. نقابة الممثلين تجيب وتكشف تفاصيل حالته الصحيّة

14:46

ما صحة وقف التدريس في كل المؤسسات التربوية غدا؟

01:20

الجيش الإسرائيلي: مقتل مسؤول الأمن الخاص في حركة حماس جمال موسى في غارة جوية في غزة

13:25

الصحافي سمير... يروي ما حدث اثر استشهاد شقيقته واحفادها

01:44

"البلد كله لنا بما في ذلك غزة ولبنان"... ضابط إسرائيلي يشعل موجة غضب وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

08:23

طيران "الشرق الأوسط": تسيير رحلات اضافية صباحية الى الرياض وجدة في السعودية

