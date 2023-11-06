جنبلاط لبلينكن: تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار

توجه الرئيس السابق للحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي وليد جنبلاط إلى وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكن في منشور على "إكس"، قائلًا: "سيد بلينكن، أنت تعلن أنك تعارض التهجير القسري في حين ترفض وقف إطلاق النار الذي سيوقف إراقة الدماء ونقل السكان في الوقت نفسه. سيكون إنحراف فرض هذه السلطة العقيمة على أنقاض غزة."







Dear Mr Blinken your are declaring that you are against forced displacement while you are rejecting a cease fire that will stop bloodshed plus transfer at the same time it would be an aberration to impose on the ruins of Gaza this sterile authority #Blinken