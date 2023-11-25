دورية تابعة لليونيفيل أصيبت بنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي بالقرب من عيترون في جنوب لبنان

أعلنت اليونيفيل أنه حوالي الساعة الثانية عشرة من ظهر اليوم، تعرضت دورية تابعة لليونيفيل لنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي في محيط عيترون، في جنوب لبنان.



وأكدت اليونيفيل في بيان، أنه لم يصب أي من حفظة السلام، ولكن سيارتهم تضررت، مشيرة الى أن هذا الحادث وقع خلال فترة من الهدوء النسبي على طول الخط الأزرق.



وقالت اليونيفيل: "إن هذا الهجوم على قوات حفظ السلام، التي تعمل بجهد للحد من التوترات واستعادة الاستقرار في جنوب لبنان، أمر مثير للقلق العميق. ونحن اذ ندين هذا العمل، نؤكد على مسؤولية الأطراف في حماية قوات حفظ السلام، ومنع المخاطر غير الضرورية عن أولئك الذين يسعون إلى تحقيق الاستقرار".

Today at around 12 pm, a UNIFIL patrol was hit by IDF gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun, in southern Lebanon.



No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line.