دورية تابعة لليونيفيل أصيبت بنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي بالقرب من عيترون في جنوب لبنان

أخبار لبنان
2023-11-25 | 09:48
دورية تابعة لليونيفيل أصيبت بنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي بالقرب من عيترون في جنوب لبنان

أعلنت اليونيفيل أنه حوالي الساعة الثانية عشرة من ظهر اليوم، تعرضت دورية تابعة لليونيفيل لنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي في محيط عيترون، في جنوب لبنان.

وأكدت اليونيفيل في بيان، أنه لم يصب أي من حفظة السلام، ولكن سيارتهم تضررت، مشيرة الى أن هذا الحادث وقع خلال فترة من الهدوء النسبي على طول الخط الأزرق.

وقالت اليونيفيل: "إن هذا الهجوم على قوات حفظ السلام، التي تعمل بجهد للحد من التوترات واستعادة الاستقرار في جنوب لبنان، أمر مثير للقلق العميق. ونحن اذ ندين هذا العمل، نؤكد على مسؤولية الأطراف في حماية قوات حفظ السلام، ومنع المخاطر غير الضرورية عن أولئك الذين يسعون إلى تحقيق الاستقرار".
 

أخبار لبنان

اليونيفيل

الجيش الإسرائيلي

عيترون

لبنان

