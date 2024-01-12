الأخبار
هوكستين يرحّب بجونسون: ممتنون أنه سيكون لدينا ممثل استثنائي وذو خبرة وذكي وموهوب في بيروت

أخبار لبنان
2024-01-12 | 10:21
هوكستين يرحّب بجونسون: ممتنون أنه سيكون لدينا ممثل استثنائي وذو خبرة وذكي وموهوب في بيروت

رحّب الوسيط الاميركي هاموس هوكستين "بالسفيرة الاميركية الجديدة لدى لبنان ليزا جونسون".

وقال هوكستين عبر حسابه على منصة إكس :"  ممتنون أنه سيكون لدينا ممثل استثنائي وذو خبرة وذكي وموهوب في بيروت. لقد كنت محظوظًا بالترحيب بها شخصيًا على المدرج قبل مغادرتي".
 
 

أخبار لبنان

ليزا جونسون

هوكستين

