هوكستين يرحّب بجونسون: ممتنون أنه سيكون لدينا ممثل استثنائي وذو خبرة وذكي وموهوب في بيروت

رحّب الوسيط الاميركي هاموس هوكستين "بالسفيرة الاميركية الجديدة لدى لبنان ليزا جونسون".



وقال هوكستين عبر حسابه على منصة إكس :" ممتنون أنه سيكون لدينا ممثل استثنائي وذو خبرة وذكي وموهوب في بيروت. لقد كنت محظوظًا بالترحيب بها شخصيًا على المدرج قبل مغادرتي".

Welcome Ambassador to Lisa Johnson #Lebanon. Grateful we will have an extraordinary, experienced, smart and talented representative in #Beirut. I was fortunate to welcome her in person on the tarmac before I departed. @usembassybeirut pic.twitter.com/sJJVhV1nyj