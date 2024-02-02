جنبلاط : سيد كاميرون أعطانا دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو

غرّد النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس" أن وزير الخارجية البريطانية دايفيد كاميرون ذكر إمكانية وقف إطلاق النار في غزة ولكن ليس قبل "الحل النهائي".



وقال جنبلاط: "لقد أعطانا سيد كاميرون دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو خلال الثلاثين عاما الماضية وضرورة قيام دولة فلسطينية في الثلاثين عامًا المقبلة".

Mr Cameroun gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo accord during the past thirty years and the need of a Palestinian state in the next thirty years .He mentioned the possibility of a ceasefire but not before « final solution «#palestine pic.twitter.com/fclr71iRpD