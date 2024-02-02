الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
ما فيي
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

جنبلاط : سيد كاميرون أعطانا دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو

أخبار لبنان
2024-02-02 | 09:18
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
جنبلاط : سيد كاميرون أعطانا دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
جنبلاط : سيد كاميرون أعطانا دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو

غرّد النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس" أن وزير الخارجية البريطانية دايفيد كاميرون ذكر إمكانية وقف إطلاق النار في غزة ولكن ليس قبل "الحل النهائي".

وقال جنبلاط: "لقد أعطانا سيد كاميرون دروسا في التاريخ حول فشل اتفاق أوسلو خلال الثلاثين عاما الماضية وضرورة قيام دولة فلسطينية في الثلاثين عامًا المقبلة". 
 
 

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

كاميرون

أعطانا

دروسا

التاريخ

اتفاق

أوسلو

LBCI التالي
أسرار الصحف 2-2-2024
أبو ناصيف لـ"جدل": المؤسسات لا تصرّح عن الاجر الحقيقي للعامل
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2024-01-04

ما هي الظروف التي أدت إلى ولادة اتفاق أوسلو؟

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-12-12

الرئاسة الفلسطينية: تصريحات نتنياهو بشأن اتفاق أوسلو تكشف نياته تجاه ما يجري في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-11-13

لقاء بين باسيل وتيمور جنبلاط... اتفاق على تعزيز العلاقة بين التيار والاشتراكي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:26

السعودية تسعى لإبرام اتفاقية دفاعية مع أميركا قبل انتخابات الرئاسة

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
امن وقضاء
10:51

قائد الجيش تفقد اللواء اللوجستي ومديرية التأليل: الحروب تُخاض بالسلاح لكن الانتصار يكون بالرجال

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:00

قائد الجيش: لا وجود لكلمة مستحيل إلا في قاموس الضعفاء

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:02

اطلاق استمارة "توقع المهارات" التي أعدتها جمعية الصناعيين

LBCI
اقتصاد
07:13

تجمع موظفي الإدارة العامة يدعو الى الإلتزام بالإضراب: اقتراح الـ3 أو 4 رواتب اضافية استخفاف بالعقول

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
فنّ
06:44

وصول دنيا بطمة إلى السجن... وهكذا علّق سعد لمجرد

LBCI
منوعات
2024-01-31

بعد أن أجرت عملية جراحية انتفخ ثديها بشكل مخيف... وهذا هو السبب! (صورة)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
08:05

قصف مدفعي على عيترون

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:16

مريض بحاجة ماسة الى دم من فئة O- في مركز كليمنصو الطبي... للتبرع الرجاء الاتصال على الرقم التالي: 03373798

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:03

حزب الله يستهدف مراكز اسرائيلية... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:30

أسامة حمدان للـLBCI: لن نقبل بأي تدخل اسرائيلي في ادارة الشؤون الفلسطينية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
03:21

رئيسي: إيران لن تبدأ حربا لكن سترد بقوة على كل من يستأسد عليها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

اعتكاف المساعدين القضائيين: تأثيره عالناس والحلول بثواني

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:15

ليف: واشنطن أرسلت رسائل واضحة الى حزب الله بأنه يسير نحو منحدر خطر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:13

ضريبة الأرباح المستجدة ما زالت تشغل شركات إستيراد المحروقات

LBCI
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
13:07

مقدمة النشرة المسائية 01/02/2024

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-01

المزارعون يحاصرون البرلمان الأوروبي في بروكسل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-02-01

لقاء جمع وزير الخارجية الهنغاريّ بباسيل

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:01

"المركزي" يتجّه اليوم الى إصدار تعميم يوحّد فيه سعر الصرف... وهذا ما قالته مصادر مصرف لبنان لـ"الجمهورية"

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:08

حزب القوات اللبنانية يدرس التقدم بطعن أمام المجلس الدستوري ببعض مواد موازنة ٢٠٢٤

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:46

المتحدث باسم الخارجية القطرية: إسرائيل وافقت على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار ولدينا تأكيد إيجابي أولي من حماس

LBCI
منوعات
14:40

"شعرت بالاشمئزاز"... طبيب مارس العادة السرية بجوار مراهقة خلال رحلة جوية!

LBCI
فنّ
05:14

الموت يفجع شربل زيادة... رسالة تفطر القلوب بعد الرحيل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:54

مسؤول قطري لرويترز: لا يوجد اتفاق يتعلق بوقف إطلاق النار في غزة حتى الآن وحماس تلقت الاقتراح بشكل إيجابي لكن لم ترد بعد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:37

مقتل مستشار بالحرس الثوري الإيراني في ضربة إسرائيلية بدمشق

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:14

أسعار البنزين والمازوت ترتفع... كيف أصبحت؟

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More