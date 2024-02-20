الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
ما فيي
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

حميه اجتمع مع المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة المعني بالسلامة على الطرق في جنيف: صيانة الطرقات تأثرت بشدة بفعل الأزمة المالية

أخبار لبنان
2024-02-20 | 08:23
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
حميه اجتمع مع المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة المعني بالسلامة على الطرق في جنيف: صيانة الطرقات تأثرت بشدة بفعل الأزمة المالية
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
حميه اجتمع مع المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة المعني بالسلامة على الطرق في جنيف: صيانة الطرقات تأثرت بشدة بفعل الأزمة المالية


اجتمع وزير الاشغال العامة والنقل في حكومة تصريف الاعمال علي حميه، على هامش مشاركته في أعمال الدورة 86 للجنة النقل الداخلي في اللجنة الاقتصادية لأوروبا في جنيف، مع المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة المعني بالسلامة على الطرق جان تود، وتم البحث في الاجراءات والتدابير التي تؤدي إلى الحفاظ على سلامة الارواح والسلامة العامة والمرورية على الطرقات والاجراءات المتخذة  لضمان تحقيق هذا الهدف.

وأكد حميه خلال الاجتماع، أن "صيانة الطرقات في لبنان تأثرت كثيراً خلال السنوات الاخيرة بفعل الازمة المالية التي عصفت به، ولذلك سعينا طيلة الفترة السابقة إلى زيادة الاعتماد المالي المرصود لها"، موضحا أن "صيانة الطرقات تشمل العديد من الملفات المتشعبة والتي تعنى بالحفاظ على السلامة العامة على الطرقات".

بدوره لفت تود إلى أن "السلامة العامة وسلامة الارواح على الطرقات ليست مسؤولية وزارة بعينها، إنما هي مسؤولية الحكومة والدولة بشكل عام"، معدداً مجموعة من العوامل التي تتكامل مع بعضها البعض والتي "ينبغي مراعاتها والتشدد في تطبيقها لتحقيق هذا الهدف"، متحدثا عن جملة من الاجراءات الاساسية الأخرى، إضافة إلى حالة الطرقات والتي "من بينها تنفيذ القوانين والصرامة في تطبيقها إضافة إلى موضوع حملات التوعية الضرورية، فضلاً عن حالة السيارات والآليات وضرورة الحفاظ على صيانتها الدورية وكذلك الأمر في ما يتعلق بالسائقين وأهليتهم بالقيادة على مختلف الصعد".

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

اجتمع

المبعوث

الخاص

للأمم

المتحدة

المعني

بالسلامة

الطرق

جنيف:

صيانة

الطرقات

تأثرت

الأزمة

المالية

LBCI التالي
أسرار الصحف 20-2-2024
تجمع العسكريين المتقاعدين ينذر الحكومة... لوضع مسودة لمرسوم الزيادات بشكل عادل للقطاع العام
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-02-12

إسرائيل تمنع منح المقررة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة تأشيرة دخول

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-01-27

حميه: آليات مراكز جرف الثلوج تستمر في عملها ليلاً ونهاراً لفتح الطرقات الجبلية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-01-13

المقررون الخاصون للأمم المتحدة وجهوا رسالة مشتركة الى الحكومة الإسرائيلية بشأن استهداف الصحافيين في جنوب لبنان.. هذا ما جاء فيها

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-11-29

قائد الجيش استقبل المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
09:56

نبيه مفقود... هل تعرفون مكانه؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:05

الكتائب: نظرية إلهاء إسرائيل عن غزة سقطت والمنطق الوحيد بتولي الجيش حماية لبنان والدفاع عن الحدود

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:24

بو حبيب التقى ماغرو: لتطبيق شامل للقرار 1701

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:50

اللجان النيابية بحثت في قوانين ردتها الحكومة من ضمنها ملف المدارس...واقتراح عبدالله الى جلسة أخرى

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2024-02-18

ادعى أن زوجته هربت مع عشيقها واختفت... ما تم اكتشافه بعد ذلك مفجع: "لماذا لم تسمح لها بالمغادرة؟"

LBCI
منوعات
11:04

صديقتها المقربة دخلت في علاقة مع والدها وحملت منه... وهكذا تعرفا على بعضهما البعض!

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2024-02-09

في المطار... ضبط 200 ألف دولار مزورة

LBCI
فنّ
2024-01-28

تاتيانا مرعب وقبلة رومنسية في عيد ميلادها... فهل هي حامل بطفلها الثالث؟ (صور)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:45

جنوب أفريقيا من "العدل الدولية": أفعال "إسرائيل" في غزة تتنافى مع كرامة الإنسان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:42

الأنصاري: المحادثات في الاسابيع الثلاثة الماضية كانت تشهد تقدمًا بين حماس واسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:39

ماذا ناقش الوفد النيابي اللبناني في زيارته الى لندن؟

LBCI
اقتصاد
05:17

محامي جمعية المصارف: القرار الأخير الصادر عن مجلس شورى الدولة ملزِمٌ للسلطة التنفيذية ولا مفعول آنيًا له

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:20

حادثة انهيار مبنى في الشويفات... ماذا في آخر المستجدات؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:33

سقوط مبنى سكنيّ في الشويفات... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
15:58

انهيار مبنى في الشويفات وعمليات البحث تحت الأنقاض جارية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:59

المتحدث باسم الخارجية الأميركية لـ"عشرين 30": لسنا مع اي تصعيد بين لبنان وإسرائيل ونضغط للتهدئة..ولا ندعم اي عملية عسكرية واسعة في رفح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:12

11 ثلاثية لـ ليلرلد في الـStar Game التي تخطت الـ ٢٠٠ نقطةً

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
2024-02-19

أكثر من غارة إسرائيلية إستهدفت محيط الغازية (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:14

الجيش الاسرائيلي: إستهدفنا مستودعات أسلحة لحزب الله قرب صيدا ردًّا على انفجار قطعة جوية عثرنا على حطامها قرب منطقة طبريا بعد ظهر اليوم

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
14:46

سماع دوي إنفجار في جبل محسن... ما سببه؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:03

ماذا في تفاصيل الاستهداف الإسرائيلي لبلدة الغازية؟

LBCI
منوعات
11:04

صديقتها المقربة دخلت في علاقة مع والدها وحملت منه... وهكذا تعرفا على بعضهما البعض!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:33

سقوط مبنى سكنيّ في الشويفات... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
14:23

سقوط مبنى في منطقة الشويفات ومعلومات أولية عن وجود إصابات

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:57

المتحدث الاقليمي باسم الخارجية الاميركية لـ عشرين ٣٠ : لا ندعم توسع الحرب بين لبنان واسرائيل ونضغط لاحترام الخط الازرق وعودة السكان الى منازلهم على طرفي الحدود

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More