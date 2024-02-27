جنبلاط: عائلة روتشيلد حسمت مصير فلسطين بوعد بلفور

Jacob Rothschild has died aged 87.
His family is the wealthiest in the world and influenced the global economy and events over the past 300 years.
Jacob Rothschilds zionist family created the national home of Israel 75 years ago.
30,000 Palestinians will anxiously await his… pic.twitter.com/8vN0ODa9av
