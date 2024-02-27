الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
لآخر العمر
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

جنبلاط: عائلة روتشيلد حسمت مصير فلسطين بوعد بلفور

أخبار لبنان
2024-02-27 | 04:55
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
جنبلاط: عائلة روتشيلد حسمت مصير فلسطين بوعد بلفور
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
جنبلاط: عائلة روتشيلد حسمت مصير فلسطين بوعد بلفور

علّق الرئيس وليد جنبلاط عبر حسابه على منصة X على فيديو يتناول عائلة روتشيلد التاريخية، وكتب قائلاً: "عائلة روتشيلد حسمت مصير فلسطين بوعد بلفور ركيزة أساسية للإمبريالية البريطانية بسرقة الأراضي العربية عبر المستوطنات والترحيل الجماعي للفلسطينيين والمجازر".

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

عائلة

روتشيلد

فلسطين

بلفور

LBCI التالي
اليونيفيل: الأحداث الأخيرة قد تعرّض الحل السياسي للخطر في الصراع القائم
أمل ابو زيد للـ LBCI: روسيا تعتبر رئاسة الجمهورية شأناً لبنانياً داخلياً
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-02-21

ميشال معوض لـ"حوار المرحلة": ما يحصل في غزة يعنينا جميعا لأن القضية الفلسطينية هي قضية "حقّ" فمن حق الشعب الفلسطيني أن يكون لديه دولة وأن يقرر مصيره

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-02-21

حماس: المجتمع الدولي مطالب بدعم حق شعبنا في تقرير مصيره والاعتراف بدولة فلسطينية كاملة السيادة عاصمتها القدس

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-02-21

ممثل روسيا أمام محكمة العدل الدولية: إسرائيل ترفض حق الفلسطينيين في تقرير مصيرهم وإنشاء دولة

LBCI
منوعات
2024-01-30

غرقت سيارتهم في الجليد... ما حصل كان كارثيا وهذا كان مصير العائلة!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-02-26

المصداقيّة وضمان جودة المنتجات هدف توتال للطاقات ماركتينغ لبنان من خلال تجهيز مختبريْن متنقّليْن لمراقبة جودة منتجاتها (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:15

جولة اقامتها وزارة الثقافة في طرابلس لمناسبة إعلانها "عاصمة الثقافة العربية"

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:49

لقاء جمع بو صعب بجونسون

LBCI
أخبار سياسية
07:13

الخطيب يطلع من "الاعتدال الوطني" على مبادرته المتعلقة بانهاء الشغور الرئاسي

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-01-17

بلينكن: لا أرى أن وقف الحرب في أوكرانيا سيتحقق قريبا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:41

أوّل رحلة هندية فضائية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2023-11-04

مصلحة تسجيل السيارات تفتح أبوابها الثلاثاء المقبل

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2023-12-13

هل يسبب تنظيف الأنف بالإصبع احتمال الاصابة بمرض الزهايمر؟!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار سياسية
07:13

الخطيب يطلع من "الاعتدال الوطني" على مبادرته المتعلقة بانهاء الشغور الرئاسي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:10

حزب الله يستهدف قاعدة ميرون للمراقبة الجوية بدفعة صاروخية كبيرة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:05

الخارجية القطرية: لا توجد انفراجة في المحادثات بشأن الحرب على غزة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:05

طعن في الموازنة امام المجلس الدستوري

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:58

لقاء بين الراعي وميشال ضاهر وبحث في مشكلة القطاع العام ورواتب الموظفين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:58

بايدن يقول إن إسرائيل ستوقف "العمليات" في غزة خلال شهر رمضان في إطار اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:03

فادي ابراهيم بطل الشاشات وبطل مقاوم للمرض حتى آخر رمق

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:56

حياة ١٣٠ شخصاً مهددة داخل مبنى في طرابلس... واضراب عمال البلديات يعرقل الحل!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

بأيار ٢٠٢٤... في انتخابات بلدية أو ما في؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:19

نهاية الربع الأول من مباراة لبنان والبحرين ضمن تصفيات كأس آسيا لكرة السلة بتقدم المنتخب اللبناني بنتيجة 21 - 13

LBCI
منوعات
09:54

الكلمات العربية المنقوشة على فستانها كادت أن تودي بحياتها.... حاصروها في الشارع وهددوها بقطع رأسها! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
11:38

أحرق أعضاءها خلال حملها وعنّفها جسديا وجنسيا... سنوات مرت على نيكول ككابوس لا ينتهي ورصاصة خلّصت حياتها!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:33

تابعوا مباراة المنتخب اللبناني ضد البحرين الليلة الساعة 9:00 مساء عبر شاشة الـ LB2 والموقع الالكتروني

LBCI
خبر عاجل
15:50

لبنان يحقق ثاني انتصار له في انطلاق تصفيات كأس آسيا بفوز كبير على البحرين بنتيجة 94-63

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:27

كونتاينر يسقط على سيارة وفان يقلّ تلامذة في البترون..(فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:50

انتهاء الجزء الأول بتقدم منتخب لبنان على البحرين ضمن تصفيات كأس آسيا لكرة السلة بنتيجة ٣٩- ٣٣

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:03

فادي ابراهيم بطل الشاشات وبطل مقاوم للمرض حتى آخر رمق

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More