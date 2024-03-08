جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة

توجّه رئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط الى الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن بالقول: "الرئيس بايدن، لا شيء سيمنع المجاعة والموت لشعب غزة إذا كنت تؤخر الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار. لا جدوى من تقديم موانئ وهمية أو اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة".

Président Biden .Nothing will prevent the starvation and the death of the people of Gaza if you are delaying the immediate https://t.co/QzvtnVK6kU is useless to improvise fictitious harbors or drop meagre food rations amidst the continuous bombardment of Gaza #gaza pic.twitter.com/kw9qreorPc