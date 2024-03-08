الأخبار
جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة

أخبار لبنان
2024-03-08 | 05:27
جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة
جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة

توجّه رئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط الى الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن بالقول: "الرئيس بايدن، لا شيء سيمنع المجاعة والموت لشعب غزة إذا كنت تؤخر الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار. لا جدوى من تقديم موانئ وهمية أو اسقاط حصص غذائية ضئيلة وسط القصف المستمر على غزة".
 

أخبار لبنان

جنبلاط

بايدن

غزة

