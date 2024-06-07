الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
المسرح
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

السفارة الاميركية في بيروت: مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان لا يتحمل أي مسؤولية عن الهجوم

أخبار لبنان
2024-06-07 | 12:31
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
السفارة الاميركية في بيروت: مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان لا يتحمل أي مسؤولية عن الهجوم
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
السفارة الاميركية في بيروت: مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان لا يتحمل أي مسؤولية عن الهجوم

شددت السفارة الاميركية في بيروت عبر منصة "اكس"، تعليقاً على الحادثة الاخيرة، على أهمية ألا يتم إخراج هذا الحادث عن سياقه واستخدامه كسلاح ضد مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان، الذي لا يتحمل أي مسؤولية عن الهجوم، كما قالت.

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

الاميركية

بيروت:

مجتمع

اللاجئين

لبنان

يتحمل

مسؤولية

الهجوم

LBCI التالي
المسعى "الجنبلاطي" يستكمل الأسبوع المقبل (الجمهورية)
كفّ يد غادة عون: القصة بدأت مع طلب الحجار منها إيداعه ملفات المصارف (الأخبار)
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2024-06-06

بعد الهجوم على السفارة الاميركية...عودة الحديث عن الخلايا النائمة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-06-05

معلومات الـ LBCI: مطلق النار على السفارة الاميركية قيس الفراج مسجل في مفوضية اللاجئين

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2024-06-05

إطلاق نار على السفارة الاميركية في لبنان (فيديو)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-05-15

ياسين ياسين: لضرورة ضبط الحدود والعمل على قضاء عصابات التهريب وتصنيف النازحين في لبنان وعلى المجتمع الدولي تحمل مسؤوليته من خلال اعادة النازحين الى المناطق الآمنة في سوريا وتأمين المستلزمات لهم او الى بلد ثالث بطريقة آمنة

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

كازينو لبنان بأجمل حفلاته وجهة سياحية صيفية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:30

تضييق مسرب من أوتوستراد ميرنا الشالوحي يومي السبت والأحد بسبب أعمال تمديد كابلات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

تداخلٌ واضح بين السياسة والقضاء في ملف القاضية عون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

حزب الله يستخدم ويستهدف الدفاعات الجوية

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
عالم الطبخ
2024-06-06

الدجاج مع البصل الأبيض والسلطة بصلصة الأفوكا مع الكزبرة والحامض... وصفتان لذيذتان على طريقة الشيف فادي زغيب! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2024-06-06

نجمة أميركية تكشف عن خبر مُفجع: "محظوظة لأنني على قيد الحياة" (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-15

غرق 16 مهاجرًا في بحر إيجه قبالة سواحل تركيا

LBCI
فنّ
2024-06-04

"قداس الحلم"... ميريل ستريب تشارك في عمل موسيقي على إذاعة فرنسا العامة

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

الذكرى الثمانين لعملية انزال النورماندي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

اليمين المتطرف يزداد شعبية في أوروبا!

LBCI
رياضة
13:39

منتخب لبنان لكرة السلة مستعدٌ للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى الألعاب الاولمبية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

كازينو لبنان بأجمل حفلاته وجهة سياحية صيفية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

تداخلٌ واضح بين السياسة والقضاء في ملف القاضية عون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:25

خلافات في مقاربة التفاوض بين اسرائيل وحماس تضع تعقيدات امام الصفقة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

حزب الله يستخدم ويستهدف الدفاعات الجوية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:21

اليكم مصير الامتحانات الرسمية

LBCI
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
12:45

مقدمة النشرة المسائية 07-06-2024

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
05:05

هل تذكرون نجم "ذا فويس كيدز" زين عبيد؟.. أصبح شاباً مفتول العضلات! (صور)

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:09

انخفاض في اسعار البنزين والمازوت...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:48

الخواجة يعلن صدور نتائج التحاليل الخاصة بعينات الطحين التي تعود لشركة أفران Wooden Bakery

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:23

مذكرة إدارية بإقفال جميع الإدارات والمؤسسات العامة والبلديات بمناسبة عيد الاضحى

LBCI
فنّ
04:09

ممثلة لبنانيّة بعد ظهورها في المستشفى: "صرت متل القردة"

LBCI
فنّ
10:55

"تزوجنا من شهر بأبو ظبي"... سارة أبي كنعان تنشر صور زواجها الرسمي (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
16:59

"استيقظ إنه يوم الولادة"... ولدت ابنتها وتوفي زوجها في اليوم نفسه: قتله الإهمال الطبي وهذه قصتهما المحزنة!

LBCI
صحف اليوم
01:15

زيارة بكفيا ألغيت لهذه الأسباب... (الجمهورية)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More