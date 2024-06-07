السفارة الاميركية في بيروت: مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان لا يتحمل أي مسؤولية عن الهجوم

It is critical that this incident not be taken out of context and used as a weapon against the refugee community in Lebanon, which shares no blame for the attack.



إنه لمن الأهمية بمكان ألا يتم إخراج هذا الحادث عن سياقه واستخدامه كسلاح ضد مجتمع اللاجئين في لبنان، الذي لا يتحمل أي…