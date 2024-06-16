الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
المسرح
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

تكريم سفير لبنان في لندن رامي مرتضى

أخبار لبنان
2024-06-16 | 05:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
تكريم سفير لبنان في لندن رامي مرتضى
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
تكريم سفير لبنان في لندن رامي مرتضى

جرى حفل تكريم سفير لبنان في لندن رامي مرتضى، حيث حصل على جائزة The Freedom of the City of London، وذلك في محكمة تشامبرلين، قاعة غيلدهول.

كما وقّع على كتاب الإعلان وحصل على "نسخة الحرية"، واستقبله رئيس المحكمة وصفاً اياه بـ "مواطن لندن".  

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

لبنان

مرتضى

LBCI التالي
الراعي: لإختيار شخصيّة إستثنائيّة لرئاسة الجمهوريّة
قوى الامن: كشف ملابسات عملية تكسير مقهى وإطلاق نار ومقتل حارس أمن
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

قصور تاريخية لا يزال الحفاظ عليها في لبنان مهمًا... وكاميرا الـLBCI تأخذكم إلى منزل السفير البرازيلي

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-06-12

بو فاعور لـ "حوار المرحلة": السعودية تريد بنية حكم موثوقة في لبنان وهذا مناخ يجب أن يتوفر قبل أن تعود المملكة للاستثمار سياسيا وهي ناشطة جدا في الخماسية والسفير السعودي حاول تقديم صيغ مرنة في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية للخروج من المأزق الحالي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2024-06-10

تكريم رياضيين لبنانيين مقيمين في السعودية حققوا إنجازات وميداليات في المملكة

LBCI
فنّ
2024-06-10

من حفلها في لندن... كارول سماحة تحيي جنوب لبنان وفلسطين: صامدون!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:49

وقفة احتجاجية لأهالي كفرعبيدا أمام منزل الإعلامية راغدة ضرغام

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:41

جعفر فضل الله في خطبة العيد: عندما يتحرك السياسيّون عندئذٍ فقط يستطيعون أنْ يشيّدوا وطنًا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:36

شيخ العقل في خطبة الأضحى: لعدم ازدواجية الولاء ولحماية الدولة والدستور قبل الانهيار الكلي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:21

الراعي: لإختيار شخصيّة إستثنائيّة لرئاسة الجمهوريّة

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
17:07

الجيش الإسرائيلي: مقاتلاتنا هاجمت أهدافًا لحزب الله بينها مخزن سلاح ومبنى عسكري في عيترون

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-06-13

رويترز عن مسؤول أميركي: نشعر بالقلق الشديد حيال التصعيد على الحدود الإسرائيلية اللبنانية ونسعى إلى منع الوضع من التحول إلى حرب شاملة

LBCI
فنّ
2024-06-13

ميريام فارس: بشوفكن على أرض المعركة!

LBCI
منوعات
2024-06-14

تلقّت 5 آلاف طلب صداقة لكنها ما زالت عازبة... امرأة تروي قصّتها الغريبة!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:49

وقفة احتجاجية لأهالي كفرعبيدا أمام منزل الإعلامية راغدة ضرغام

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:36

شيخ العقل في خطبة الأضحى: لعدم ازدواجية الولاء ولحماية الدولة والدستور قبل الانهيار الكلي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:21

الراعي: لإختيار شخصيّة إستثنائيّة لرئاسة الجمهوريّة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:13

هنية: أحدث اقتراح لوقف إطلاق النار يتوافق مع المبادئ التي طرحتها خطة بايدن

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:35

الشيخ الكردي: لنتوحد مع بعضنا البعض كلبنانيين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:42

بين الدراسة وقمة الدول السبع… الذكاء الإصطناعي يشغل العالم

LBCI
رياضة
13:40

ألمانيا توجه إنذارًا لجميع المنافسين مع إنطلاق اليورو... والعين الليلة على إيطاليا حاملة اللقب!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

جبل عرفة: ركن يعتبر الأساس والأعظم في الحج

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

قصور تاريخية لا يزال الحفاظ عليها في لبنان مهمًا... وكاميرا الـLBCI تأخذكم إلى منزل السفير البرازيلي

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
16:16

بعد فضيحة "بيرييه"... هل تم توقيف إنتاجها وبيعها؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:43

الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن "هدنة تكتيكية يومية" في جنوب قطاع غزة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:00

ترقبوا حفل السوبرانو فرح الديباني ضمن مهرجانات "بيت الدين 2023" مباشرة بعد نشرة الأخبار المسائية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:40

إقليم المتن الشمالي الكتائبي: التاريخ لن يرحم من قام بوضع السم لأهالي المتن وتآمر على صحتهم

LBCI
منوعات
14:37

ركاب طائرة طالبوا "بنزول" طفل ووالده... هذا ما حدث قبل الاقلاع! (فيديو)

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:23

موجة الحرّ تنحسر...

LBCI
منوعات
15:51

طلّق ليتزوجها... وبعد سنوات ضبطته مع طليقته في مشهد صادم!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:20

تقارير أمام الحكومة الإسرائيلية تؤكد أن الجيش الإسرائيلي غير قادر على حرب على لبنان

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More