السفارة البريطانية في بيروت: نحث رعايانا على مغادرة لبنان طالما الفرص سامحة

امن وقضاء
2023-10-19 | 02:17
السفارة البريطانية في بيروت: نحث رعايانا على مغادرة لبنان طالما الفرص سامحة

حثّت السفارة البريطانية، في بيروت رعاياها على مغادرة لبنان "طالما الفرص سامحة".
 

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

امن وقضاء

السفارة البريطانية

لبنان

منع السفر

