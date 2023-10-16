الأخبار
كندا تحث مواطنيها على مغادرة لبنان

2023-10-16 | 13:11
كندا تحث مواطنيها على مغادرة لبنان

أعلنت وزيرة الخارجية الكندية ميلاني جولي أن الكنديين يجب أن يفكروا في مغادرة لبنان ما دام بإمكانهم ذلك بسبب المخاطر الأمنية المتزايدة في المنطقة.

وقالت وزيرة الخارجية ميلاني جولي على حسابها عبر منصة "اكس": "مع استمرار الأزمة في غزة والضفة الغربية وإسرائيل، أصبح الوضع الأمني في المنطقة متقلبا بشكل متزايد. على الكنديين في لبنان أن يفكروا في المغادرة بينما تظل الرحلات الجوية التجارية متاحة".
 

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

خبر عاجل

ميلاني جولي

كندا

لبنان

