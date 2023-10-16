كندا تحث مواطنيها على مغادرة لبنان

As the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel continues to unfold, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile.
Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.
— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 16, 2023
