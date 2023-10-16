كندا تحث مواطنيها على مغادرة لبنان

أعلنت وزيرة الخارجية الكندية ميلاني جولي أن الكنديين يجب أن يفكروا في مغادرة لبنان ما دام بإمكانهم ذلك بسبب المخاطر الأمنية المتزايدة في المنطقة.



وقالت وزيرة الخارجية ميلاني جولي على حسابها عبر منصة "اكس": "مع استمرار الأزمة في غزة والضفة الغربية وإسرائيل، أصبح الوضع الأمني في المنطقة متقلبا بشكل متزايد. على الكنديين في لبنان أن يفكروا في المغادرة بينما تظل الرحلات الجوية التجارية متاحة".

As the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel continues to unfold, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile.



Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.