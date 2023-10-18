الأخبار
الخارجية الأميركية رفعت مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان

2023-10-18 | 01:25
الخارجية الأميركية رفعت مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان

رفعت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان إلى المستوى 4 - عدم السفر، بسبب الوضع الأمني غير المتوقع المتعلق بتبادل الصواريخ والمدافع بين إسرائيل وحزب الله أو تشكيلات مسلحة أخرى. 

وتم أيضًا، تحديث تحذير السفر ليشمل رحيل بعض موظفي الحكومة الأميركية غير الطارئين وأفراد العائلة المؤهلين من السفارة الأميركية لدى بيروت بسبب الوضع الأمني غير المتوقع في لبنان.
 

الخارجية الأميركية: بلينكن اتصل بعباس وقدم التعازي بضحايا المستشفى في غزة

