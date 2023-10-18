الخارجية الأميركية رفعت مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان

رفعت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان إلى المستوى 4 - عدم السفر، بسبب الوضع الأمني غير المتوقع المتعلق بتبادل الصواريخ والمدافع بين إسرائيل وحزب الله أو تشكيلات مسلحة أخرى.



وتم أيضًا، تحديث تحذير السفر ليشمل رحيل بعض موظفي الحكومة الأميركية غير الطارئين وأفراد العائلة المؤهلين من السفارة الأميركية لدى بيروت بسبب الوضع الأمني غير المتوقع في لبنان.

Lebanon: On Oct. 17, 2023, the @StateDept raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon to Level 4 – Do Not Travel due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions.

