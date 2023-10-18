الخارجية الأميركية رفعت مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان

Lebanon: On Oct. 17, 2023, the @StateDept raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon to Level 4 – Do Not Travel due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions.
The Travel… pic.twitter.com/MRidNOu51A
— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 18, 2023
