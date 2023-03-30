الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
ورد جوري
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

هل سمعتم ماكرون يعلن استقالته؟

خبر كاذب
2023-03-30 | 11:55
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
هل سمعتم ماكرون يعلن استقالته؟
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
هل سمعتم ماكرون يعلن استقالته؟

هل سمعتم ماكرون يعلن استقالته؟

في حال سمعتم في الايام الماضية مقطعاً صوتياً للرئيس الفرنسي ايمانويل ماكرون، وهو يتوجه الى الفرنسيين معلناً استقالته، نوضح لكم ان هذا المقطع الصوتي كاذب ومركب عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

إذ أن ماكرون لم يقل أي من المحتوى الموجود، وما تسمعونه هو من صنع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

هذه التقنية تسمى Deepvoice وكانت استخدمت في السابق، حيث تم محاولة وضع اصوات مشاهير عدة على أصوات آخرين.

والفيديو أدناه يوضح لكم كيف يتم الdeepvoice: 
 

 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

خبر كاذب

ايمانويل ماكرون

ذكاء اصطناعي

خبر كاذب

deepvoice

LBCI التالي
ما صحة اعلان سلامة دفع رواتب القطاع العام على سعر صيرفة 40000 ل.ل؟
مفوضية الإعلام في التقدمي الاشتراكي: لا صحة لرفض جنبلاط تلقي اتصالاً من بري بشأن أزمة التوقيت الصيفي
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-02-21

المئات يخرجون من منازلهم خوفاً من هزة ارضية في المانيا... خبر كاذب يثير الهلع

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-02-08

بعد التداول بخبر كاذب... الصليب الأحمر: لم نحذر من أي زلزال في الجنوب

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-02-08

خبر كاذب يتم التداول به عبر واتساب عن زلزال محتمل سيضرب لبنان

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر كاذب
12:22

بعد صور ترامب... صور لماكرون

LBCI
خبر كاذب
12:09

خطاب للنائب الاوروبي تيري مارياني عن لبنان... قديم أم حديث؟

LBCI
خبر كاذب
11:10

ما صحة اعلان سلامة دفع رواتب القطاع العام على سعر صيرفة 40000 ل.ل؟

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-03-29

مفوضية الإعلام في التقدمي الاشتراكي: لا صحة لرفض جنبلاط تلقي اتصالاً من بري بشأن أزمة التوقيت الصيفي

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

مبادرة "مستقبل الاستثمار" تنظم قمة تحت عنوان priority في ميامي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:47

محكمة فلوريدا تصدر حكمها النهائي في دعوى مقدمة بوجه باسيل..

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-02-16

وزارة الاتصالات: شركة "ليبان بوست" تستمرّ بتسيير قطاع البريد لغاية ٣١/٥/٢٠٢٣

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:42

نواب في البرلمان الأوروبي سيتقدمون بمشروع قرار يتعلق بعودة النازحين السوريين إلى بلادهم

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:27

فيرغسون وفينغر أول مدربين ينضمان إلى قاعة مشاهير الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:14

ما مصير العام الدراسي ٢٠٢٣-٢٠٢٤؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

مبادرة "مستقبل الاستثمار" تنظم قمة تحت عنوان priority في ميامي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

أزمة يواجهها مرضى غسيل الكلى في عدد من المستشفيات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:59

لبنان يقاتل لاعادة النازحين الى سوريا...والمجتمع الدولي لا تنده ما في حدا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

الوفد البرلماني اللبناني أنهى زيارته لبروكسيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:46

وزارة الأشغال تتراجع عن عقد توسيع المطار.. ما الاساب؟ وما هو السيناريو المرتقب؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

هذه هي الزيادات على معاشات القطاع الخاص

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

الدخان الأسود تصاعد أمام مصرف لبنان فهل يظهر الدخان الأبيض يوم الاثنين؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
اقتصاد
09:20

وزارة الطاقة تصدر تسعيرة المولدات الخاصة في شهر آذار

LBCI
خبر كاذب
11:10

ما صحة اعلان سلامة دفع رواتب القطاع العام على سعر صيرفة 40000 ل.ل؟

LBCI
اقتصاد
05:50

صيرفة للقطاع العام على الستين ألف ليرة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:42

قبول معجزة الشفاء التي تمت على يد البطريرك اسطفان الدويهي من قبل لجنة الاطباء في مجمع القديسين في الفاتيكان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:04

حمية: أعلن عدم السير بعقد انشاء المبنى الشرقي في مطار بيروت

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:03

وفد من الضباط المتقاعدين دخل الى مصرف لبنان لمناقشة المطالب

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:47

محكمة فلوريدا تصدر حكمها النهائي في دعوى مقدمة بوجه باسيل..

LBCI
امن وقضاء
06:11

معتصمون في محيط مصرف لبنان وسط تعزيزات أمنية مكثفة (فيديو)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة