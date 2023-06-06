الأخبار
رياضة آخر الأخبار سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
الأخبار
فيديو لحادثة تحطم القطار في الهند .. عام 2019 أم عام 2023؟

خبر كاذب
2023-06-06 | 08:16
مشاهدات عالية
فيديو لحادثة تحطم القطار في الهند .. عام 2019 أم عام 2023؟
فيديو لحادثة تحطم القطار في الهند .. عام 2019 أم عام 2023؟

فيديو لحادثة تحطم القطار في الهند .. عام 2019 أم عام 2023؟

اثر حادثة القطار الاخيرة في في ولاية أوديشا في الهند، تناقلت وسائل الاعلام فيديو للحادثة، الا انه ، وبالرغم من أنه حصل في الهند، لكن تبين بأن الفيديو يعود للعام 2019 عندما وقعت حادثة مماثلة لتحطم القطار في حيدر أباد بالهند.
 

 

آخر الأخبار

خبر كاذب

لحادثة

القطار

الهند

2023؟

فيديو قديم ولا يُظهر تشييع عنصر الأمن المصري اثر اطلاق النار على الحدود
LBCI السابق

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-06-03

ارتفاع كبير بعدد قتلى حادث القطارات في الهند

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-06-02

إرتفاع حصيلة ضحايا إصطدام القطارات في الهند إلى 120 قتيلًا على الأقل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-06-02

إرتفاع حصيلة حادث القطارات في الهند إلى 50 قتيلًا وأكثر من 500 جريح

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-05-08

قتيلان في تحطم طائرة عسكرية من طراز ميغ-21 في الهند

LBCI
خبر كاذب
05:28

فيديو قديم ولا يُظهر تشييع عنصر الأمن المصري اثر اطلاق النار على الحدود

LBCI
خبر كاذب
05:02

إزالة مقال عن "السمرة المزيفة" اثر شكوك تأليفه من قبل "الذكاء الاصطناعي"

LBCI
خبر كاذب
04:15

فيديو مزيف لبوتين يعلن فيه بث التعبئة على التلفزيون الحكومي

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-06-03

تقرير مصور تحت عنوان "بلدية بيروت ... تصب في تل أبيب"... والبلدية توضح

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2023-01-05

إحدى أخطر العصابات التي نفذّت مئات عمليات سرقة الأسلاك الكهربائية فككتها شعبة المعلومات وأوقفت جميع أفرادها

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-02-16

هذا ما بحثه الإجتماع المالي في السراي... وهل يرفع الإضراب الجزئي في المصارف؟

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-03-23

وفد صندوق النقد يغادر لبنان بانطباعات "سيئة" (نداء الوطن)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-01-16

قد يؤدي إلى تدمير قرية... احتجاجات غاضبة لنشطاء بيئيين ضد منجم فحم بألمانيا (فيديو)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:11

تفجير السد في اوكرانيا يفجر ازمة بين موسكو وكييف

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:03

قضية انفجار المرفأ حضرت في لقاء المطران عودة بأهالي الضحايا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:38

كيف تبدو صورة الاستحقاق الرئاسي حتى الساعة؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:33

مخزومي بعد لقائه دريان: أدعو النواب المترديين الى عدم التصويت بورقة بيضاء

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:07

فياض بعد لقائه ميقاتي: الوزارة لا زالت في طور تنفيذ خطتها بالنسبة الى زيادة ساعات التغذية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
04:48

توقيف عصابة أنفاق وسط العاصمة بيروت... وضبط كميّات هائلة من النّحاس والمسروقات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:09

تفجير أو هزة في قاع الريم وزحلة.. ما علاقة الكسارات والنيترات؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:05

احتفالا بالعيد الوطني الايطالي... حفلان موسيقيان لفرقة Les Cordes Résonnantes اللبنانية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

الثنائي خياره بين التصويت لفرنجية او ورقة بيضاء

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:00

بيان الرئاسة السورية بعد زيارة عون للأسد

LBCI
خبر عاجل
02:08

اليكم أسعار المحروقات اليوم..

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:18

معلومات للـLBCI: الرئيس ميشال عون في طريقه الى سوريا للقاء الرئيس بشار الاسد

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:55

وقف استقبال معاملات تسجيل سيارات الانقاض ومعاملات نقل الملكية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:11

المجلس السياسي في الوطني الحر: التصويت لأزعور حتمي وبديهي لتأكيد رفض وصول المرشّح المفروض

LBCI
فنّ
07:37

الموت يُفجع الممثلة السورية نادين خوري بأعزّ الناس: "لن أتواجد في وداعك"!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

اجتماع للمجلس السياسي في التيار الوطني الحر ... من حضر ومن غاب من النواب؟

LBCI
فنّ
08:17

ماغي بو غصن بغضبٍ كبير: "انت ميّت ومأجّل دفنك"

