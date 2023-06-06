فيديو لحادثة تحطم القطار في الهند .. عام 2019 أم عام 2023؟

اثر حادثة القطار الاخيرة في في ولاية أوديشا في الهند، تناقلت وسائل الاعلام فيديو للحادثة، الا انه ، وبالرغم من أنه حصل في الهند، لكن تبين بأن الفيديو يعود للعام 2019 عندما وقعت حادثة مماثلة لتحطم القطار في حيدر أباد بالهند.

The footage of the #train_accident in India has come to the fore New Delhi: 280 people died in the train accident, more than 900 were injured, Indian media.#BalasoreTrainAccident #IndianRailways #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/zhFvifvvdV