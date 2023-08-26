الأخبار
معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس"...وردّ توضيحي لزياد بارود

2023-08-26 | 04:55
معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس"...وردّ توضيحي لزياد بارود

علّق الوزير السابق زياد بارود، على ما تم تداوله من معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس" عن تغييره بالقانون كلمة "يهودي" الى "اسرائيلي"، فأوضح أن ما جرى العكس تماماً، إذ في قانون 1936 (LR 60)، كان يطلق عليهم اسم "الإسرائيليين" (قانون صدر بالفرنسية في ذلك الوقت) ، إلا انه في العام 2009، عمد بارود على إعداد مشروع قانون لتعديل ذلك وتحويلها الى "الطائفة اليهودية"، وتمت الموافقة على المشروع في مجلس الوزراء وأرسل إلى البرلمان، وما زال هناك.

ولاحقا، أعاد بعض الناشطين على منصة "أكس" تأكيد كلام بارود اثر الاطلاع على القانون. 
 
 

 

