معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس"...وردّ توضيحي لزياد بارود

علّق الوزير السابق زياد بارود، على ما تم تداوله من معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس" عن تغييره بالقانون كلمة "يهودي" الى "اسرائيلي"، فأوضح أن ما جرى العكس تماماً، إذ في قانون 1936 (LR 60)، كان يطلق عليهم اسم "الإسرائيليين" (قانون صدر بالفرنسية في ذلك الوقت) ، إلا انه في العام 2009، عمد بارود على إعداد مشروع قانون لتعديل ذلك وتحويلها الى "الطائفة اليهودية"، وتمت الموافقة على المشروع في مجلس الوزراء وأرسل إلى البرلمان، وما زال هناك.



ولاحقا، أعاد بعض الناشطين على منصة "أكس" تأكيد كلام بارود اثر الاطلاع على القانون.

Total opposite! In the law of 1936(LR 60), they were called "israélites" (law passed in French at the time) and was translated اسرائيلي since then. In 2009, I prepared a draft law to amend to الطائفة اليهودية. The draft was approved in Cabinet and sent to Parliament. Still there.