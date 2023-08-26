معلومة مضللة عبر منصة "أكس"...وردّ توضيحي لزياد بارود

Total opposite! In the law of 1936(LR 60), they were called "israélites" (law passed in French at the time) and was translated اسرائيلي since then. In 2009, I prepared a draft law to amend to الطائفة اليهودية. The draft was approved in Cabinet and sent to Parliament. Still there.
— Ziyad Baroud (@ZiyadBaroud) August 25, 2023
