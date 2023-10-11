الأخبار
فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم

مايا عيد الكاتب: مايا عيد
خبر كاذب
2023-10-11 | 10:06
مشاهدات عالية
فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم
0min
فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم

انتشر فيديو يظهر عجوزاً فلسطينيا فقد منزله وعائلته، في ظل الحرب الفلسطينية - الاسرائيلية الحالية. 
 
إلا أنه بعد التدقيق، تبين أن الفيديو يعود لأحداث شهر ايار 2023. 

 
مايا عيد

 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

خبر كاذب

المسنّ

الفلسطيني

منزله

وعائلته...

