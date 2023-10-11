فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم

انتشر فيديو يظهر عجوزاً فلسطينيا فقد منزله وعائلته، في ظل الحرب الفلسطينية - الاسرائيلية الحالية.

إلا أنه بعد التدقيق، تبين أن الفيديو يعود لأحداث شهر ايار 2023.





An old man from Palestine. His house was bombed, and his children, wife, and grandchildren died.



Israel is the one that invaded the country and occupied the land 60 years ago.💔

