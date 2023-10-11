فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم

An old man from Palestine. His house was bombed, and his children, wife, and grandchildren died.
Israel is the one that invaded the country and occupied the land 60 years ago.💔
#طوفان_الأقصى #طوفان_القدس #فلسطین #حماس #طوفان_الاقصى #Palestine #Palestinian #Israel #Hamas… pic.twitter.com/1aYIFVqx5W
— A. (@Blue_flamingo__) October 10, 2023
